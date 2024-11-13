The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire

Racist messages make appearance in MKE

Recipients of the messages have said they feel unsafe and like they’re being watched.
Gabriel Mannion, News ReporterNovember 13, 2024
Photo by Mia Thurow
A series of nationwide racist text messages has made its way to the phones of Milwaukee residents.

Racist text messages have been received by Black Americans, including school and college students, in at least 32 states including Wisconsin since the results of the election. Milwaukee residents of all ages have also received racist messages. 

Additionally, political parties are not relevant to who is presented with these messages. Black Democrats and Republicans have both received racist messages.

The messages tell the recipients that they have been “selected for cotton picking” or to become “a slave.” Additionally, the texts include instructions to be ready to be picked up in a van at a certain date and time. Some messages include the recipient’s name or location. 

Recipients have said they feel unsafe and like they’re being watched. Students who have received these messages across college campuses have been referred to their campus’ Office for Equity, Equal Opportunity and Title IX. 

At least some messages have claimed to come from “A Trump supporter,” though the Trump campaign strongly denied any connection. 

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People condemned these messages and said they were a consequence of the election. 

Derrick Johnson, NAACP president, said the messages are “an alarming increase in vile and abhorrent rhetoric.

By Thursday, several numbers associated with the messages were disconnected. It is unclear who is behind the messages, their motivation and how they acquired phone numbers of Black individuals. Some of the numbers have been tied to users of TextNow, which is a provider that allows free phone numbers to be created.

In a statement, TextNow said, “One or more of our accounts may have been used to send text messages in violation of our terms of service.”

TextNow also noted that accounts had been shut down as soon as they became aware of the situation.

A statement from the FBI said they are “aware of the offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals around the country and are in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter.”

This story was written by Gabriel Mannion. He can be reached at [email protected].

About the Contributors
Gabriel Mannion
Gabriel Mannion, News Reporter
Gabriel Mannion is a freshman from Janesville, Wisconsin studying journalism and is a news reporter on the Marquette Wire for the 2023-2024 school year. Journalism has been one of his passions, and he hopes to develop his skills through the Wire by bringing important information to fellow students. In addition, he works in Campus Ministry. Outside of the Wire, he enjoys running, playing sports, and hanging out with friends.
Mia Thurow
Mia Thurow, Executive News Editor
Mia Thurow is a sophomore from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, double-majoring in Journalism and Spanish with a minor in Sports Communication. She is the Executive News Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. In her free time, Mia enjoys cheering on her favorite sports teams including the Packers, Bucks, Brewers and Marquette, exploring downtown Milwaukee with friends and spending time hiking in nature. As Executive News Editor, Mia is eager to raise awareness of important news stories both in the local Milwaukee community and nationwide.