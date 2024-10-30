Students’ spring advising sessions start

In order to view their registration time, students can go to CheckMarq and choose the “Manage Classes” tile, then select “My Registration Begins” on the sidebar. Photo courtesy of Marquette University.

Spring will bring a change in the season, and for Marquette students, a change in classes.

With spring advising currently taking place, students should start planning to make appointments with their advisors and register for their allotted time, which can be found on CheckMarq.

In order to view their registration time, students can go to CheckMarq and choose the “Manage Classes” tile, then select “My Registration Begins” on the sidebar.

Sudeshna Roy, an advisor in the College of Communication, said the most important aspect of advising is effective communication between the student and their advisor. Along with that, she hopes students bring in a draft of a tentative course schedule.

When making their schedules, students should consider classes they are required to take along with ones they are interested in.

Registration times are based on the number of credits earned, so those with the most credits will register first and those with the fewest will register last. This ensures that seniors nearing the end of their degrees will have the earliest times. Honors students and student athletes will register earlier than the rest of the their peers.

Roy hopes that students will talk to their advisors about any specific questions they have about their academic journey, career goals, research or internship opportunities and departmental resources. She said these conversations can provide students with beneficial information that they can use to their advantage during the rest of their academic journey.

Students can learn more about major requirements by referencing the Marquette bulletin specific to their majors and minors. They can also check their degree progress in CheckMarq.

This story was written by Ruby Mulvaney. She can be reached at [email protected].