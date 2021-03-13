Marquette’s weekend series canceled

Marquette volleyball’s 2020-2021 season came to an abrupt ending after COVID-19 complications (Photo Courtesy of Marquette Athletics).

The No. 24 Marquette volleyball team’s weekend matchup against Xavier University has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within Marquette’s program, according to an announcement from the BIG EAST Conference March 11.

The Golden Eagles are coming off of a split series matchup against Butler University March 5 and 6, where they lost 3-2 and won 3-0.

This weekend series was set to take place Saturday and Sunday in Cincinnati and would finish out the Golden Eagles’ regular season of play. The two programs will not reschedule their games.

Once all precautions are lifted, MU will look ahead to prepare for the BIG EAST Conference Tournament, which will take place in Omaha, Nebraska April 2 and 3.

This article was written by Molly Gretzlock. She can. be reached at molly.gretzlock@marquette,edu or Twitter @MollyGretzlock.