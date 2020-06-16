Marquette volleyball welcomes two California transfers

The Marquette women's volleyball team celebrates after scoring a point against Syracuse on Sep. 7, 2019.

Women’s volleyball head coach Ryan Theis announced the addition of a pair of transfers from California to the 2020 roster: Breyan Ashley and Savannah Rennie.

Ashley previously played for St. Mary’s College of California and will play two seasons with the Golden Eagles. Rennie is joining the squad from the University of California and will be entering as a graduate student seeking a medical waiver for a sixth year of eligibility.

“We are excited to add two experienced players to an already upperclassmen-heavy roster,” Theis said.

Ashley led SMC with 312 kills in 2019 during her sophomore campaign and played in all 106 sets. She was a 2019 All-West Coast Conference honorable mention.

Ashley is a native of San Francisco and attended Dublin High School. During high school she tallied three consecutive seasons of 340 kills or more.

Rennie played 23 matches as a redshirt senior in the 2019 season at UC. During her career as a Golden Bear, she hit at a clip of .239, averaged 1.38 kills per set, and 0.55 blocks per set in 81 matches. Rennie graduated from Torrey Pines High School in 2015, but she has dealt with medical issues that have limited her playing time in three of her five years at UC.

Ashley and Rennie are set to join a Marquette squad that has posted two consecutive 28-win seasons and has appeared in the last nine NCAA tournaments.

The California natives will also be joined by transfer Carly Skrabak from Tennessee Tech and incoming freshman Carsen Murray from Blue Springs South High School in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

This story was written by Molly Gretzlock. She can be reached at molly.gretzlock@marquette.edu and on Twitter @mollygretzlock.