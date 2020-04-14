Equestrian Club looks to continue success

Along with clubs like baseball and basketball, there are a variety of intramural sports at Marquette, including the less well-known Equestrian Club.

An Equestrian competition is a variety of skills pertaining to riding with horses. At a competition events are broken up into team and individual competitions.

There are normal three different categories of competition, eventing, dressage, and jumping. Eventing tests the skill, and endurance of the horse and rider, dressage show cases the training of the horse through ease and grace while carrying the rider. Finally, show jumping tests the horse and rider by having them jump over a series of obstacles inside and riding ring.

The Marquette Equestrian Club first started out as a recreational club that many people took on as simply an extra hobby, but it eventually grew into a competitive team. In 2012 they were founded as a club that would take lessons at Seoul Creek Farm in West Bend, Wisconsin. A 2019 alum, Libby Sullivan, started the team in the 2018-2019 academic year, which only had five members at the time.

Alison Vellender, a student board member for the Equestrian Club and a sophomore in the College of Communication, said club members are randomly assigned horses at competitions.

“The horses at every competition are provided for the riders. That is what makes the competitions so different,” Vellender said. “You are focusing on how to ride the horse instead of being familiar with the horseback at the ranch, which can be very difficult at times.”

Students are placed into different groups depending on how much experience they have with riding.

“There are six different classes ranging from beginner to expert,” Vellender said. “The types of races range too: You can choose to do a course without obstacles or you can do one with jumps.”

Membership in the club has grown from just five members last year to 19 members this year. Vellender said although the riding season has been cut short due to COVID-19, the club still saw success.

“From this past fall, we have been able to travel to many competitions around the Midwest and beyond,” Vellender said.

The team competes within the IHSA, which stands for the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association, in the Zone 7 Region 4. The IHSA is a nonprofit organization that has different levels and offers individual and team competitions for college students to compete in.

The team has traveled to Iowa and as far as Texas for competitions. They placed 4th out of 12 colleges in the region this season and three riders placed first.

“We are sad our three riders who placed first in the regional championships weren’t able to travel to Zone 7 championships due to circumstances,” Vellender said.

Although the season had a tough ending to the spring semester just like many other college sports, the Equestrian team is prioritizing their health during this time and are excited for when they can return to the horse ranch. They have already met some potential they are hoping to see this fall.

As much as competitions are important to the team’s culture, what makes the environment special is the friendships the riders have formed, Vellender said.

“We have gotten to bond with each other and become friends,” Vellender said. “Since the barn where the horses are is about 45 minutes away from Marquette’s campus, we have plenty of time to get to know each other.”

There are over 70 colleges that sponsor equestrian teams. Morgan Campbell, a team member and third-year Marquette Law School student, said what makes Marquette’s team different are the lessons students learn through riding and the relationships they form.

“My time on the equestrian team has been such a fun learning experience,” Campbell said. “From learning a new discipline of riding and showing in the IHSA making new friends and taking on leadership roles, it has been an absolute blast and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

For those who are interested in joining, the team accepts new members at the beginning of each semester. Interested students can also connect with the club’s board members through the club’s Instagram or Facebook pages.

This article was written by Molly Gretzlock. She can be reached at molly.gretzlock@marquette.edu or on Twitter @MollyGretzlock.