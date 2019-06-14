BREAKING: Andrew Stimmel hired as men’s lacrosse coach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Yale assistant coach Andrew Stimmel will be the next head coach for Marquette men’s lacrosse, the athletic department announced Friday morning.

Stimmel spent the past three seasons at Yale as the offensive coordinator. The Bulldogs put up historic offensive numbers with Stimmel in charge and won a national championship in 2018. He was also a member of former Marquette head coach Joe Amplo’s staff in 2016. He was the defensive coordinator at MU and played defensive midfielder collegiately at Ohio State.

“Andrew is one of the rising stars in the lacrosse world, and we are thrilled to know that he will be leading the Marquette men’s lacrosse program,” Marquette athletic director Bill Scholl said in a press release. “He has been a winner at every stop along the way and we expect that to continue in Milwaukee.”

During his Marquette tenure, Stimmel coached Liam Byrnes, BJ Grill, and Jake Richard to All-American seasons.

“He has aggressively honed his craft at Yale and Marquette, coaching both sides of the ball with incredible success, and now he’s ready to be a head coach,” Yale head coach Andy Shay said in the MU release. “I expect a similar trajectory as the steward of his own ship. Yale’s loss is Marquette’s gain.

One of his first steps will be re-recruiting the current team at Marquette. Senior defenseman Nick Grill entered the transfer portal this week, per Inside Lacrosse. The decision does not necessarily mean he will leave Marquette, but it allows other coaches to reach out to him. If Grill ultimately decides to transfer, MU will lose all four defensive starters following the graduation of defensemen Brendon Connolly and Jackson Ehlert and long-stick midfielder Noah Richard.