Howard named to AP All-America Second Team

John Steppe, Executive Sports Editor|April 2, 2019

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

Junior guard Markus Howard has received another postseason honor, earning a spot on the Associated Press All-America Second Team Tuesday morning.

Howard was the only BIG EAST guard to earn a spot on the team. Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ also earned a spot on the second team, marking the first time two players from programs in the state earned All-American honors in the same year.

Howard received the spot after averaging 25 points per game in the 2018-’19 season. He scored at least 30 points 10 times throughout the year. Howard broke his own BIG EAST and Marquette men’s basketball record Jan. 9 when he scored 53 points against Creighton.

The 5-foot-11 guard rose from 37th to second place among Marquette’s all-time leading scorers, sitting 30 points short of all-time leader Jerel McNeal’s mark.

He is the first AP All-America selection for Marquette since Jae Crowder and Darius Johnson-Odom were recognized in the 2011-’12 season.

About the Writer
John Steppe, Executive Sports Editor

John Steppe is the executive sports editor for the Marquette Wire. He is a junior majoring in journalism and double-minoring in digital media and Spanish....

