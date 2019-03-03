Women’s basketball secures sole possession of BIG EAST regular season title with win over Providence

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

No. 13-ranked Marquette women’s basketball secured sole possession of the BIG EAST regular season title Sunday after defeating the Providence Friars 80-57.

The Golden Eagles finished the regular season campaign going 15-3 in BIG EAST play and 24-6 overall and will have the top seed in the BIG EAST Tournament March 9-12.

Marquette shot 29 for 56 from the field and 7 for 18 from beyond the arc. Four players finished with double-digit point totals. Sophomore Selena Lott led the way with 19 points on 6-for-9 shooting. Junior Isabelle Spingola closely followed her with 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting.

Chancelle Williams led Providence with 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting.

Providence kept up with Marquette for most of the game up until the fourth quarter, when the Golden Eagles outscored the Friars 22-7.

Senior guard Danielle King participated in warm-ups but did not play in today’s matchup after suffering an injury Friday night. A team spokesperson declined to provide any update on her injury status.

Head coach Carolyn Kieger’s team will play its first game of the BIG EAST Tournament next Sunday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.