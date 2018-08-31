The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Volleyball downs Kansas State in straight sets

Zoe Comerford, Assistant Sports EditorAugust 31, 2018Leave a Comment

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Less than a week after its four-set heartbreak against No. 12 Baylor, Marquette volleyball switched its momentum, taking a 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-22) win over the Kansas State Wildcats Friday evening.

Both teams were close in the first set, never leading by more than four points. Marquette had 0.382 hitting percentage as Kansas State had 0.281.

Even though the second set wasn’t Marquette’s best set, the team won 10 of the last 15 points and at one point had a 20-15 lead. The second set was the best set for the Wildcats, as they had a hitting percentage of 0.316 and only three errors compared to six errors in the first set.

The Golden Eagles picked up a quick 7-1 lead in the third set but finished the set with a 0.171 hitting percentage. Both teams had seven errors in the final set.

Only two Golden Eagles had double-digit kills during this game. Junior Allie Barber had 15 and redshirt senior Jenna Rosenthal added 10. Senior Anna Haak nearly hit double-digits with eight kills. Rosenthal led Marquette with a 0.563 hitting percentage.

The Wildcats’ standout this game was Sarah Dixon, who posted a match-high 40 assists and nine digs to save her team from a complete blowout. Three Kansas State players even had negative hitting percentages. The Wildcats also allowed five Marquette aces, including two from junior Lauren Speckman.

The Golden Eagles (3-1) continue their run at the Marcia E. Hamilton Classic against Western Kentucky on Saturday. The match begins at 10 a.m. Central time.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

Women’s soccer cannot outlast No. 12 Duke, falls to 0-3-1 in 2018
Women’s soccer cannot outlast No. 12 Duke, falls to 0-3-1 in 2018
Barraza shutout fuels men’s soccer’s win over Central Arkansas
Barraza shutout fuels men’s soccer’s win over Central Arkansas
Bugay uses international experience to mentor inexperienced midfield, younger sister
Bugay uses international experience to mentor inexperienced midfield, younger sister
University still seeking partner for AHPRC
University still seeking partner for AHPRC
Ten fall matchups for fans to keep an eye on
Ten fall matchups for fans to keep an eye on

Other stories filed under Volleyball

Ten fall matchups for fans to keep an eye on
Ten fall matchups for fans to keep an eye on
Volleyball wins two of three in Texas, falls to No. 16 Baylor
Volleyball wins two of three in Texas, falls to No. 16 Baylor
SEASON PREVIEW: Theis hopes to take experienced team farther in postseason play
SEASON PREVIEW: Theis hopes to take experienced team farther in postseason play
Summer rundown: Nico Mannion includes Marquette in final four programs
Summer rundown: Nico Mannion includes Marquette in final four programs
Summer rundown: Ellenson leads Pistons to third round of NBA Summer League tournament
Summer rundown: Ellenson leads Pistons to third round of NBA Summer League tournament
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Volleyball downs Kansas State in straight sets

    Sports

    Women’s soccer cannot outlast No. 12 Duke, falls to 0-3-1 in 2018

  • Volleyball downs Kansas State in straight sets

    Men's Soccer

    Barraza shutout fuels men’s soccer’s win over Central Arkansas

  • Volleyball downs Kansas State in straight sets

    Sports

    Bugay uses international experience to mentor inexperienced midfield, younger sister

  • Volleyball downs Kansas State in straight sets

    Sports

    University still seeking partner for AHPRC

  • Volleyball downs Kansas State in straight sets

    Men's Soccer

    Ten fall matchups for fans to keep an eye on

  • Volleyball downs Kansas State in straight sets

    Men's Cross Country

    SEASON PREVIEW: Cross country teams look toward stronger performances in postseason

  • Volleyball downs Kansas State in straight sets

    Men's Soccer

    Pair of Sunesson goals give men’s soccer win over Valparaiso

  • Volleyball downs Kansas State in straight sets

    Men's Soccer

    SEASON PREVIEW: Men’s soccer looks to move on from 2017 quarrels

  • Volleyball downs Kansas State in straight sets

    Sports

    Volleyball wins two of three in Texas, falls to No. 16 Baylor

  • Volleyball downs Kansas State in straight sets

    Sports

    SEASON PREVIEW: Theis hopes to take experienced team farther in postseason play