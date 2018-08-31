Volleyball downs Kansas State in straight sets

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Less than a week after its four-set heartbreak against No. 12 Baylor, Marquette volleyball switched its momentum, taking a 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-22) win over the Kansas State Wildcats Friday evening.

Both teams were close in the first set, never leading by more than four points. Marquette had 0.382 hitting percentage as Kansas State had 0.281.

Even though the second set wasn’t Marquette’s best set, the team won 10 of the last 15 points and at one point had a 20-15 lead. The second set was the best set for the Wildcats, as they had a hitting percentage of 0.316 and only three errors compared to six errors in the first set.

The Golden Eagles picked up a quick 7-1 lead in the third set but finished the set with a 0.171 hitting percentage. Both teams had seven errors in the final set.

Only two Golden Eagles had double-digit kills during this game. Junior Allie Barber had 15 and redshirt senior Jenna Rosenthal added 10. Senior Anna Haak nearly hit double-digits with eight kills. Rosenthal led Marquette with a 0.563 hitting percentage.

The Wildcats’ standout this game was Sarah Dixon, who posted a match-high 40 assists and nine digs to save her team from a complete blowout. Three Kansas State players even had negative hitting percentages. The Wildcats also allowed five Marquette aces, including two from junior Lauren Speckman.

The Golden Eagles (3-1) continue their run at the Marcia E. Hamilton Classic against Western Kentucky on Saturday. The match begins at 10 a.m. Central time.