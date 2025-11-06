The student news site of Marquette University

‘Spirit and energy’ fueled Marquette’s game-sealing 12-0 run in victory over Southern

Byline photo of Sofie Hanrahan
Sofie Hanrahan, Sports ReporterNovember 6, 2025
Photo by Marquette athletics
Chase Ross kickstarted Marquette’s game-sealing 12-0 run in the second half with an and-one layup.

With only 12 minutes left in Marquette men’s basketball’s 100-82 win against Southern, the Golden Eagles’ lead was only nine points. Compared to two nights ago against Albany, when by this point they held a 22-point advantage, the blue & gold could not breathe nearly as easy.

Marquette had spent the first 28 minutes trying to break down Southern’s unexpected zone and found itself unable to do so effectively — a not-so-new issue.

“The zones the last couple of games have slowed us at times,” admitted Golden Eagles head coach Shaka Smart, who trains his players with man coverage more than zone.

Southern had just nailed a 3-pointer to cut Marquette’s lead back to single-digits, when a Golden Eagle took over. Not Giannis Antetokounmpo, despite eager rumors — but Chase Ross.

Ross drove to the hoop, converted a layup, drew the foul and hit the free throw. Then, Marquette’s energy became present in Fiserv and the Golden Eagles went on a 12-0 run — to take a 21-point lead — in under two minutes.

“The spirit and energy that we bring during those runs, you can feel it,” Marquette head coach Shaka Smart said. “There’s a feeling of, ‘Hey, as a team we’re going to go do something special.'”

After Ross, first-year Nigel James Jr. got a layup of his own, followed by Ross again, then a 3-pointer from another first-year in Adrien Stevens. After that, the Jaguars called timeout to stop the bleeding. Ben Gold had other plans though, further opening the wound with a tip-in layup.

Four players. Five baskets. Twelve points. Ninety-two seconds.

It’s the kind of way Marquette wants — almost needs — to play in order to have a chance at getting wins and disproving doubters. Quick. Efficient. It’s what Smart has repeatedly deemed his team’s best strength, something they need to exploit. Why, when it was done, the Golden Eagles led by 20-plus points for the first time all game.

“It’s just our way of basketball,” sophomore forward Royce Parham said. “Teams are going to go on runs and we just find ways to respond.”

While the wealth of the baskets made during the run came from multiple people, Ross contributed half of the points scored. It was a small piece of his overall 25 points on the night, his second straight game as the Golden Eagles’ leading scorer.

“Chase coming from last year, being a second hand man to Kam, he’s been a great player being able to take on that main role,” said Parham.

Smart credited his two first-year guards James Jr. — who got a steal and an assist along with his basket — and Stevens for their contributions to the scoring burst.

“It’s a heck of a comparison, but [Stevens] has got a lot of [Stevie Mitchell’s] qualities. And he has that in him,” Smart said. “I’ve been tough on him and challenged him, but it’s good to see him step forward.”

Once the run was over, the Golden Eagles could finally breathe like they did for most of Monday. They went on to score 27 more points, shooting 50% from the field and 62% from beyond the arc. And, after going into halftime up only six points, they won by 18.

They never lost their lead, or energy, again.

“If you even get a notch lower with your effort, the game is going to slap you around,” Smart said. “And that happened at times tonight, but when we were playing out best there was a real energy.”

This article was written by Sofie Hanrahan. She can be reached @[email protected] or on X @SofieHanrahanMU.

Sofie Hanrahan
Sofie Hanrahan, Sports Reporter
Sofie Hanrahan is a junior from Naperville, Illinois returning to the Wire as a sports reporter for the 2025-2026 school year. She is studying journalism and sports communication, and is looking forward to continuing to grow as a writer covering all things Marquette Sports. Outside of the Wire, you can find her cheering on Manchester City or taking lakefront walks.  