Looking for something to do? The Florentine Opera has a MU student discount

The Marcus Performing Arts Center and Florentine Opera are offering the Marquette community a discounted ticket price for select shows included in its upcoming opera season, including “Don Giovanni,” “Tales of Hoffmann” and “Tosca.”

“Don Giovanni” will be shown on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m. To take advantage of this deal, Marquette students can purchase their tickets by calling the Florentine Opera Box Office at 414-291-4700 x224 and informing the box office that they are attending Marquette. A student rush offer will also be provided for same-day tickets, in which students can purchase tickets at the box office with proof of a student ID.

A credit to Giordana Poggioli-Kaftan, a professor in the College of Arts & Sciences, and the assistance of the Florentine Opera’s Education and Community Engagement Manager, Renata Herrera, Marquette students now have the unique opportunity to be immersed in the art of Italian opera.

“Tales of Hoffmann” will be shown on Mar. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Mar. 16 at 2:30 p.m. and “Tosca” will be shown on May. 15 at 7:30 p.m. and May. 17 at 2:30 p.m.

The ticket price for Florentine Opera’s first show—”Don Giovanni”—can run the average customer up to $230, but Marquette students can expect to pay as little as $12 for a seat in the orchestra or center loge seats in the theatre.

“Don Giovanni” is an opera written and composed by the renowned musician Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The story retells the legend of the infamous seducer Don Juan, referred to as Don Giovanni, as he parades through Seville, Spain, wreaking havoc on women with his charm and seduction. As he continues to act carelessly and selfishly, the show tackles themes of love, drama and the power of karma. The story includes an overarching lesson surrounding mortality, the preciousness of life and the importance of how it’s lived.

The performances will take place at the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Uihlein Hall. The show will be performed in Italian, but English supertitles will be provided.

For attendees who have never seen an opera, The Florentine Opera will also be hosting pre-opera talks that will begin an hour before the posted show time, which will provide an overview of the show. The Florentine Opera also includes valuable advice for first-time opera attendees on their website.

Founded in 1933, the Florentine Opera is Milwaukee’s oldest performing arts company. Initially called the Italian Opera Chorus, the company brought the operatic arts to Milwaukee at a time when it wasn’t popular in the city. Since its humble beginnings, the Florentine Opera has evolved into a powerhouse of music and art.

For more information about the show, visit the Marcus Center website.

This article was written by Elise Emery. She can be reached at [email protected].