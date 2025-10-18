Marquette’s offense on fire in dominant sweep over Butler

It took only five points Butler volleyball head coach Kyle Shondell to throw his notebook on the taraflex mat and hang his head low.

One look at Marquette’s start and it becomes clear why.

Natalie Ring kill, 1-0. Bulldogs attack error, 2-0. Two Keira Schmidt kills — the latter coming after Butler played what would have been a service error — split by Emma Parks’ first of the night, 5-0.

Makes a little more sense now, right?

It was theme all Saturday night for the Golden Eagles, who would score another — a Natalie Ring ace — before the Bulldogs got their first point of the match.

By the end, Marquette had fully rinsed the previous evening’s disappointing five-set loss, sweeping Butler 25-15, 25-20, 25-9.

Unlike the night before, which took more than two hours, the Golden Eagles were in-and-out-of the Al McGuire Center in only one hour and 15 minutes. Unlike the night before, in which the blue & gold’s inconsistent offense ended with a .186 hitting percentage, they hit .286. Unlike the night before, Marquette’s opponent hit negative on the night (-0.032).

Marquette was led by none-other than Ring — because of course it was — who finished with 12 kills on .346 hitting. A convocation of Golden Eagles were right behind her, starting with Hattie Bray (7), followed by Schmidt and Parks (5).

Marquette went on to win the opening frame with no resistance, but Butler put up a little more in the second, fending off four frame points before the Golden Eagles took it 25-20.

In the third set, though, Marquette looked like it did in the first — but on wheaties.

The Golden Eagles went up 11-0 before the Bulldogs put the ball on the floor on the other side, and held a 14-2 lead when the visitors called their second and final timeout.

When holding that 12-point lead, Marquette hit .300 in the frame while Butler was at -0.438. When the set ended 25-9, MU’s largest winning margin in a frame this season, the two teams’ hitting percentages were .200 and -0.258 respectively.

Now the Golden Eagles head to Washington D.C. to face Georgetown Friday evening at 6 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.