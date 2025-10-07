Emma Coon spearheading Marquette cross country’s rebuild

Under Jack Hackett, Marquette cross country has learned that progress is a marathon, not a sprint. For Emma Coon, growth blooms only after suffering, and the strength that follows.

“I’m kind of oblivious sometimes, like in my surroundings, which is kind of concerning because I live in a city, but it can help me during races, because I can turn my mind off and not really think the pain that I’ve been feeling,” Coon said. After a lackluster 2024, the women’s team has leaned on pace-setter Emma Coon to improve its standings.

It’s nothing new for Coon, a junior from De Pere, Wisconsin. A four-year letterwinner in cross country and track at De Pere High School, she qualified for the state championships every season. Since arriving at Marquette, she has led the women’s cross country team in each of her three years wearing blue and gold.

“She could be a national-class runner, and if she keeps improving the way she has, she’ll put herself in that position,” head coach Jack Hackett said.

Coon broke out in 2024 – pacing the women’s team in every race – and has continued her strong form into 2025, establishing herself as one of Marquette’s most reliable performers. Coon has finished 3rd, 7th and 24th overall through three meets this season.

On her last meet at Notre Dame on Oct. 3, Coon finished first among Marquette women and 24th overall in the 5-kilometer race, posting a time of 18:07.

Coon’s disciplined mindset has been vital to her results this season. At the Joe Piane Invitational at Notre Dame, Coon sat in 114th place after the first kilometer. Her splits steadily improved throughout the race, and a strong late push carried her to a 24th-place finish in the 5-kilometer event.

She opened the season at the Vic Godfrey Open with a third-place finish in 14:23 over 4K, helping Marquette to a second-place team finish. She then competed at the Badger Classic, placing 10th in 22:46 over 6K and leading Marquette to another second-place team finish.

Marquette finished well behind the Wisconsin Badgers at the Badger Classic, but Coon competed with the best Madison had to offer.

“The goal has always been to focus on ourselves and on Emma, beating the version of herself from two weeks ago and continuing to get better,” Hackett said.

Hackett continues to emphasize the squad’s mindset: keeping the focus on themselves rather than rival schools. Marquette is in the midst of a rebuilding stage under Hackett, and Coon has played a key role in that for the women’s squad.

Hackett believes that Coon’s mindset is the driving force behind her success. He likens it to reaching Nirvana. Never mind the grunge rock band, but the Buddhist state of enlightenment from suffering — a fittingly high compliment from a coach to a runner.

“You chop wood, carry water, that’s something we’ve talked about,” he said. “It’s that kind of Buddhist philosophy, the way to enlightenment. That’s how Emma lives her life.”

In his first season in 2024, Marquette cross country struggled and was looking for a leader to help shape the program’s future.

Coon is strictly focused on week-by-week growth and on helping the program improve.

“I think little wins will be increasing our spot in the Big East,” Coon said. “Personally, I just want to hit personal records and continue to enjoy running.”

Coon and her stoic leadership are becoming a central focus for the team, and her success is quietly inspiring the squad.

“A rising tide lifts all boats. Hackett said. “By having somebody that’s better, it just pulls everyone else up too, because she’s there doing the work and you can see it. It’s contagious; when she does it, then somebody else does.”

This story was written by Conor McPherson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @ConorMcPherson_.