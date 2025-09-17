No. 7 Wisconsin hits .487 to secure sweep over Marquette

Marquette volleyball fought until the end.

The third set showed that much, as the Golden Eagles bounced back from a negative hitting percentage and probably made the Badgers sweat a little bit, keeping it within a few points at most times.

But Wisconsin is the 7th best team in the country for a reason. And, Marquette just stopped receiving votes in the AVCA coaches poll on Monday — for a reason.

Once the Badgers started Badger-ing, the Golden Eagles were unable to match for as long they needed to.

In the first frame, Marquette kept it close early, but then Wisconsin rattled off seven of eight points to make a comeback unachievable.

By the end of that stretch, only Natalie Ring had over one kill, and only one other in the blue & gold (Ella Holmstrom) had a single kill. Beyond them, it was crickets. By the Golden Eagles next timeout, which came when they trailed 19-9, only Elena Radeff added one. Everyone else, more crickets.

Overall, Marquette hit .240 compared to Wisconsin’s .640.

Those offensive struggles only became more apparent in the second, when it hit a lowly -.083 as Wisconsin went for .600. The Golden Eagles, despite taking nine more attacks, converted two less into points on the scoreboard (10-8).

At the end of the second, right after its worst hitting frame of the season, Hattie Bray stood in the on-court huddle and screamed at her teammates to keep fighting.

It worked enough to keep the third frame close to the end. It worked enough to get Marquette to hit positive. It worked enough to make those in Fiserv Forum think a fourth could be coming.

But it didn’t work enough to win, as Wisconsin closed the match on a 5-0 run.

They’re still the Badgers, after all. And they hit .487, and posted 46 kills and 40 assists and 29 digs.

Classic No. 7 behavior.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.