The 2025 cross country season starts today. Here’s who to keep an eye on this year

As Marquette cross country prepares for its first meet of the season Friday at the Vic Godfrey Open in Kenosha, several returning athletes are set to compete after contributing during the 2024 season.

Here are some of the names to watch:

Logan Goodman

Originally from Utah, junior Logan Goodman identifies as a native Coloradan and competed at Prospect Ridge Academy in Erie, Colorado, before arriving at Marquette.

The experience running at high altitudes has helped him in his time with the Golden Eagles.

“It’s definitely a lot harder to train up there,” Goodman said. “But yeah, I come back and I feel like a lot fitter, just come back to sea level and being able to breathe easier.”

He put that experience to good use across five races during his sophomore season. His best 8-kilometer performance came at the Bradley Pink Classic on October 18, where he finished in 25:28. Goodman closed out the year with a personal-best 33:05 in the 10-kilometer at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional.

Emma Coon

On the women’s side, junior Emma Coon from De Pere, Wisconsin, has been a consistent pace setter for the Golden Eagles. She led the women’s team in every race last fall and remains a key contributor for the 2025 season.

Before coming to Marquette, Coon helped lead the De Pere Redbirds to qualify for the state championships all four years of high school.

As a sophomore, Coon improved her 6-kilometer personal best to 21:38 at the Great Lakes Regional, nearly two minutes faster than her mark from her first year.

Sean Kellogg

Another returning runner for the Golden Eagles is Sean Kellogg, who has been a steady presence in the squad throughout his career.

Kellogg, a senior from St. Louis, will serve as team captain this season.

“I think that there’s been a good culture that’s been set by by those leaders like Sean Kellogg,” Hackett said. “He’s done a really good job of setting the standard and living that example himself.”

Kellogg helped lead St. Louis University High School to four-straight conference championships before arriving at Marquette.

He made an immediate impact as a first-year, competing in six meets and setting a 10-kilometer personal best of 33:57 at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional.

Edgar Valles

One of those younger runners is sophomore Edgar Valles, a native of El Paso, Texas. Valles competed in six meets his first season at Marquette and has already established himself as a regular in the team’s scoring group.

Goodman noted Valles’ ability to run together with the best on the team, a skill that contributed to the team’s depth and youth movement last season.

Valles showed steady improvement as his first season progressed. While Marquette faced challenges as a team, he was a bright spot, placing second among Golden Eagles at the Big East Championships with a time of 26:44 in the 8-kilometer.

Valles’ steady improvement as a first-year gives him the opportunity to take on a larger role for Marquette in 2025.

With these four student-athletes, along with coach Hackett returning, Marquette’s roster includes several runners who posted consistent times and scoring positions in 2024. Their performances, together with the continued development of the rest of the team, will help shape the program’s progress throughout the 2025 season.

