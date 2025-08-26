Need a new easy pantry staple? Look no further than SPAM

As some students start moving into their apartments this semester, they may find themselves buying groceries on their own for the first time. While the desire to keep costs low and meals less fussy may lead you to stock your shelves with bags of chips and boxes of cereal, there are other reliable, shelf-stable options at your disposal.

Enter SPAM: A canned luncheon meat made of processed pork shoulder produced by Hormel Foods.

While many Americans are known to turn up their nose to it, SPAM is enjoyed across the Pacific, particularly in Hawaii, Guam and the Philippines, where the canned meat is surprisingly popular.

In Hawaii, you can find it on top of mounds of rice, lacquered in a sweet sauce and wrapped in seaweed in the form of the treat known as SPAM musubi. In the Philippines, SPAM is a breakfast staple, fried crispy and accompanying rice and eggs as an easy morning mainstay.

Guam, which has been referred to as the SPAM capital of the world, often enjoys it in kelaguen, a dish similar to Peruvian ceviche. The dish is made with coconut, chilis, lime juice, scallions and a protein. Typically, it is made with seafood, but it is frequently made with SPAM instead.

South Korea, Hong Kong and Puerto Rico all have popular food traditions, including SPAM, and for all of them, it originates from a shared history of American imperialism.

During WWII, GIs stationed in Hawaii, the Philippines, Guam and other Pacific territories were supplied processed luncheon meat because it has a long shelf life and did not need to be refrigerated. It became popular with the locals who came to rely on the American export when fresh food supplies were scarce, and refrigeration options were limited.

While many Americans often turn up their nose at the canned meat, these communities recognize the value of this cheap and reliable can of meat. Fried up crispy, SPAM is just as delicious as other processed pork products like ham and bacon.

Hungry college students looking to pack their pantries with affordable, convenient sources of protein should take a chance on the food and pick up a few cans to try for themselves.

If you are sufficiently convinced, here are a few tips before you get started:

It is a good idea to buy the low-sodium SPAM if it’s available. Classic SPAM is quite salty, so the lower-sodium option is much more palatable. This version also provides you with the ability to coat it in a flavorful glaze of sugar and soy sauce without turning it into a salt bomb.

You should also always fry your SPAM until it is super crispy before eating it. A major reason people are so put off by SPAM is its unappetizing appearance straight out of the can, but when fried in oil, it’s just as tasty as a crispy piece of bacon.

If possible, it’s a good idea to buy SPAM in bulk. I have been able to pick up an eight-count of low-sodium cans for less than $18 at Costco that last me weeks. SPAM can sit on the shelf for years without going bad, so you need not worry about overbuying and letting it spoil.

Now that you are ready to cook with some SPAM, you can try out this recipe for SPAM fried rice, a great weekday meal that is satisfying, delicious and a great way to use leftover rice. It makes at least four portions and takes less than an hour!

SPAM Fried Rice:

For the sauce:

3 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp dark soy sauce*

2 tbsp brown sugar

2 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp black pepper

Pinch of MSG

For the fried rice:

4 tbsp vegetable oil, plus a little extra if needed

3 eggs, beaten

12 oz can low-sodium SPAM, cubed

1 bunch of scallions sliced, reserving some green ends as garnish

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup carrots, shredded or julienned**

1 cup peas**

1 cup corn**

4 cups day-old rice***

Instructions:

To make the sauce, mix the ingredients in a bowl. Heat a wok or large nonstick frying pan on high heat. Add 2 tbsp vegetable oil and fry the eggs, scrambling them into medium chunks. Once fully cooked, remove eggs and leave to the side. Adding a little more oil if necessary, add cubed spam and fry until crispy for about 10 minutes. Remove spam and leave to the side. Add scallions and garlic and cook for one minute until fragrant. Add vegetables and cook until softened, about another two minutes. Add the rice and toss together until rice grains start to separate and the vegetables are fully incorporated. Add the sauce, the spam and the eggs, continuing to toss until the liquid has reduced and all the ingredients are fully incorporated. Add salt and pepper to taste and garnish with sliced scallion tops.

Notes:

While less common in stores than light soy sauce, dark soy sauce is available at most Asian grocery stores. Dark soy sauce does not do much to change the flavor of the fried rice; instead, it is used to darken the color. If it is unavailable, you can simply add more soy sauce to your fried rice sauce.

One of the best things about fried rice is its versatility. In this recipe, I recommend fresh carrots, peas and corn, but frozen or canned options can work just as well to make this recipe more budget friendly. Even better, use whatever fresh vegetables you already have on hand! Just be sure to cut them small enough to cook quick.

Day-old rice works best for the recipe because the grains are dry enough to fry properly. If you want to make this recipe and you don’t have leftover rice, cook fresh rice and lay it out flat on a pan to dry uncovered in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes.

This article was written by Joseph Schamber. He can be reached at [email protected].