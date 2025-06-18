Marquette’s Bowling League Is a Great Summer Activity

The Bowler Babes claimed first place this past spring. Photo courtesy of Tim Hayes.

On June 11, Marquette’s Summer Bowling League began. Being fun and non-costly, it is a great activity to do during the summer.

Located in the Union Sports Annex, the Annex Bowling Center is home to Marquette’s Bowling League. The League is recreational and consists of faculty, alumni, grad and current students. It will take place every Wednesday at 9 PM until it ends on August 6th. It also takes place during the fall and spring semesters.

The Summer League allows for 12 teams of 3 players each. Whichever team has the most points at the end of the summer will be declared the winner. The winning team earns a bowling pin and t-shirt.

When asked about whether the League was a competitive tournament, Associate Director of the AMU Dan Abler mostly refuted that notion.

“It’s not competitive at all,” said Abler. “It gets a little competitive at times but overall, it’s just for fun.”

Abler also brought up how the Marquette Club Bowling Team has competed with actual schools. The League supports them when they practice, but it is a student organization and a separate entity from the League.

Marquette students Reilly Sheehan, Tim Hayes, Philip Chaapa and Robert Paxinos were the champions of this year’s spring Bowling League. They are known as The Bowler Babes. They started participating in the League during the 2023 spring semester.

“We just thought it’d be fun,” said Sheehan when discussing why he and his friends started participating in the League. “It was just on a whim.”

Participating in the League does not require any prior experience. This is one of the best aspects of it, as being able to join on a whim or out of pure curiosity makes the experience more accessible.

However, genuine hard work and dedication can make any activity more than just fun. That is exactly what led The Bowler Babes to victory this past spring.

“I mean, when you do something every week for a couple of years, you naturally get better,” said Sheehan when talking about their journey to winning.

Hayes then chimed in with his own take on their success. “It was one of those things where over time, we just figured things out.”

“Bowling is not as much like a physical sport because it is a lot of finesse,” said Sheehan when talking about what it takes to bowl. “I will say it’s like, very mentally tough.”

Bowling is a fun activity that invites camaraderie and fellowship. Judging from what was seen, Marquette’s Summer Bowling League will continue to bring these aspects of life to campus for years to come.

This story was written by Christopher Hayden. He can be reached at [email protected].