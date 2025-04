Gallery • 7 Photos Graphic designed by Grace Pionek.

March has drawn to a close, and now it’s time to look back at our best moments. March Madness arrived in full swing, although it unfortunately saw the defeat of our Golden Eagles in the first round. At least I still had a pretty good bracket to cheer me up. On a better note though, spring break gave everyone some much needed relaxation time. I can’t believe we’ve only got a month to go!