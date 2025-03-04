Bobby O’Grady becomes Marquette’s all-time leading point-getter in a dominant 19-11 win over Bellarmine

Marquette men’s lacrosse has a new name atop the records books.

Senior attackman Bobby O’Grady broke Ryan McNamara’s program record of 152 points on his fourth point and third assist on Tuesday. It was a special day for O’Grady, who tallied eight points (three goals, five assists) in a game for the second time in his career in Marquette’s 19-11 win over Bellarmine Tuesday afternoon at Valley Fields.

“I’m just super grateful for the opportunity,” O’Grady said. “All the guys on the team, not only this year but all years before, just super excited for everyone that helped me get here. My family’s here, which is really cool; the coaches are awesome. I’m just really grateful for everyone.”

Following a career high-tying eight points, Bobby O’Grady is the Marquette career points leader with 157. This assist to Carsen Brandt broke Ryan McNamara’s MU record. #WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/UlOBkFyKVP — Marquette Lacrosse (@MarquetteMLax) March 4, 2025

“When it comes to Bobby, I’m just really grateful for his trust and his belief,” head coach Jake Richard said. “He has stuck by this program through everything and just drove it forward. His competitive edge is contagious, and he inspires the guys and shows them what it’s like to be a competitor at this level.

“When it comes to scoring goals, he’s the best that’s ever done it at this program.”

Goals by senior attackman Nolan Rappis and O’Grady put the Golden Eagles on top before the Knights could even blink with 13:20 to play in the first quarter. The goals got MU out to a 2-0 early lead that they would not relinquish as it led wire-to-wire on Tuesday.

The win for Marquette breaks the all-time tie between the two programs as the Golden Eagles take the series lead at 6-5. Bellarmine had gotten the best of MU the previous two years, beating it 11-10 in a thriller at Valley Fields in 2023 and then taking the Golden Eagles down 11-6 last year in Louisville.

“Those guys have gotten us the past two years,” O’Grady said. “It was good to get back at them.”

Rappis continued his hot start to the season with five goals and an assist. The Delafield, Wisconsin native has five points or more in three of Marquette’s last four games.

Trailing 11-6 at the break, the Knights tried to mount a comeback in the third frame, getting the score as close to 11-9 thanks to a goal from junior attack/midfielder Michael Blaymires. But that’s as close as they would get as goals from Rappis and sophomore attackman Carsen Brandt helped the Golden Eagles double their lead right before the end of the third period.

A pair of goals each by sophomore midfielder Beau Westphal and junior attackmen Matt Caputo guided Marquette pull away for an eight goal win off the back of a 6-2 scoring advantage in the final quarter of play.

The Golden Eagles are off for the next 10 days until they’re off to Salt Lake City, Utah to take on the Utah Utes. MU is 0-3 against the Utes all-time, with all three matches being decided by a combined four goals. The opening face-off is set to be dropped at 12 p.m. CST on March 15th.

“To have this much time to practice and keep hammering stuff that we’ve been working on is gonna be really important for us,” O’Grady said. “The 10 days will be nice to take a little break on our body, but I think we’re definitely gonna push it these next 10 days and get ready for a good Utah team that we owe one as well.”

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.