Men’s tennis falls to two Big Ten programs heading into spring break multi-team event

Marquette men’s tennis (1-13, 0-3 Big East) has had some growing pains throughout the season so far, and those continued last week when they faced Wisconsin (6-2) and Northwestern (7-7).

Against the Badgers, Wisconsin took the early 1-0 lead by winning the doubles point, with prompt wins at the No. 1 and No. 3 positions. On the singles side, the Badgers took the No. 3 match to make it 2-0.

First-year Cyrus Ahmad secured his fifth win of the season at No. 2 singles, taking the match in three sets, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3. The Golden Eagles were close at No. 1 and No. 4 singles, with junior Blake Roegner dropping consecutive 4-6 sets, and first-year TJ Ryerson took it to three sets, but he was unable to capitalize. Wisconsin then earned a win at the No. 5 singles match, but first-year Evan Glebov gave Marquette its second point of the match in an eight-game pro-set, winning 8-6, with the Badgers taking the team score 5-2.

While Marquette was competitive in its loss to Wisconsin, it was swept in its Mar. 1 loss at Northwestern. The Wildcats took the doubles point, by winning all three sets outright, and by taking all six singles matches in straight set fashion, with Glebov’s comeback falling short at No. 6 singles (0-6, 4-6), as Northwestern secured the 7-0 sweep.

Up next for Marquette is its multi-team event in Orlando, Florida over spring break. First, the Golden Eagles will face Fairfield (1-4) Mar. 12. Then, they will play two on Mar. 13, against Fairleigh Dickinson (3-5, 1-0 NEC), and Hampton, (0-5, 0-1 CAA). After the break, Marquette will play its last home match of the regular season against Villanova on Mar. 22. First serve is set for 1 p.m. CST from the Sprovieri Tennis Complex.

This article was written by Mikey Severson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MikeySeversonMU.