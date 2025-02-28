Photo Essay: Library Labyrinth

Originally, I wanted to do a photo essay on Marquette’s architectural history. I figured this would be pretty interesting when it came to our university’s unique buildings like Lalumiere. However, while doing some research, another subject caught my eye. I was searching for old books about Marquette when I became fascinated by our Raynor Memorial Library.

I don’t like to study anywhere but my apartment, so I hadn’t really seen all five floors of the Lemonis Center until now. Now, I wish I had come here a lot more the past three and a half years I’ve been at Marquette.

Oh, and what better place to test out Johnston Hall’s new cameras and their special effects?

The “Stacks” are my favorite part.

I didn’t see if they had journals for all 50 states. I guess it would be pretty weird to just have the South Dakota edition.

Hey, look at that!

The fourth floor’s upper and lower levels make for some fun perspectives.

This water fountain has served its fair share of Marquette scholars over years.

Where is “TK” now?

The next time you have some time to kill, go get lost in the library’s maze of knowledge. Look for the secret messages of past students inscribed into desks. Find the oldest book you’ve ever seen. Study in the same place people were studying in almost 75 years ago. Feel the history of Marquette as you walk up and down the aisles.