Haggerty Museum unveils part two of ‘The Big 4-0’

Allison Scherquist, A&E Reporter February 11, 2025
Photo by Jack Belmont
Keith Haring’s vintage poster can be seen at “The Big 4-0, Vol. 2” which is open to the public through May 24.

The Haggerty Museum of Art at Marquette University presents Volume 2 of its exhibition in celebration of its 40th anniversary of the museum — “The Big 4-0.” “Vol. 2: New Views of the Collection” reveals a complete reinvention of its original six galleries from “The Big 4-0: New Views of the Collection.”

The new exhibit, which opened on Jan. 17, has a primary focus on modern and contemporary art. Its galleries feature work from favorites such as Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and Salvador Dali, as well as new rarely seen works from the museum’s archives from over 40 artists. 

“Cage in Cage,” by video artist Nam June Paik. (Photo by Jack Belmont)

Both the fall and spring exhibition were curated by Kirk Nickel and Marc and Lillian Rojtman — Curator of European Art. Nickel said the exhibit’s structure is based off of an anthology exhibition. 

[It was curated] to celebrate the outstanding range and quality of artworks that reside in the Haggerty’s permanent collection,” Nickel said. “The two-part structure of this 40th anniversary allows us to fill our main exhibition galleries, twice, with extraordinary artworks from our own collection that the public rarely sees.” 

The exhibit encompasses over 100 art pieces from the museum’s collection — showing a range of styles, eras and forms from Haggerty’s decades-old archives.

James Rosenquist’s print of four lithographs on Arches Cover paper. (Photo by Jack Belmont)

Each piece was observed, studied and carefully grouped into one of the six galleries. In one gallery, the focus is on the “Image Economy.” Pop art pieces adorn the museum’s walls, inviting viewers to reflect on the ways in which artists seek to preserve themselves in their own art — which include some of Warhol’s famous prints.

In other galleries the focus is on “Commercial Printing,” “Chance Aesthetics” and “The Act of Artistic Creation.” Salvador Dalí’s famous oil on canvas “Madonna of Port Lligat” piece can be found on exhibition, as well as some early works by Louise Nevelson and Man Ray that have been newly conserved for the anniversary exhibition.

Nickel said he hopes students will be able to make connections between all the artwork on display. 

“While each gallery’s thematic presentation can be considered in isolation, I hope visitors will make connections between the artworks across galleries,” Nickel said. “Personally, I see the issue of ‘broadcasting’ art as a central preoccupation for many of the artists represented in the current show. Whether playfully or with a critical eye, so many of the works currently on view are, in a way, self-aware that the viewer will provide a context and an interpretation that lies outside the artist’s control.” 

The new exhibition, with its thematic focus, invites students and visitors to reconsider their relationships and conceptions with art. The two-part structure offers fresh perspectives on artwork from the Haggerty’s long-standing archive.  

“My hope is that the variety and ingenuity of the art on view excites students and faculty about the oblique, unpredictable ways that artists consider and express their enthusiasm, concern, or ambition for their moment,” Nickel said.

The exhibition will run until May 24, and is free to the public. The museum’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

This story was written by Allison Scherquist. She can be reached at [email protected].

