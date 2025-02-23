“One of Them Days” kicks off a great year for Black films

Photos courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Sony Pictures, and Warner Bros. Pictures / Graphic by Joseph Schamber

2025 is looking like a great year for Black filmmakers. We are just two months in, and we have already seen some great examples of Black excellence displayed on the silver screen.

“One of Them Days,” a comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA, was released on January 17 and received positive critic ratings. The film made $11.6 million domestically during its opening weekend with a budget of $14 million.

The film focuses on the characters of Dreux and Alyssa, played by Palmer and SZA respectively. After Alyssa’s boyfriend spends all their rent money, she and Dreux go on an adventure, and, through hilarious tribulations, try to make the money back in time to pay their rent.

The film’s success is well deserved. The chemistry between Keke Palmer and SZA was solid, and SZA’s acting debut really impressed me. While it was nothing Oscar-worthy or groundbreaking, the singer could hold her own on screen and made a very believable comedic duo with Palmer. I completely bought them as friends who loved each other but had different ways of looking at life. This characterization led to some of the film’s funniest but also most heartfelt scenes.

Even though “One of Them Days” was technically a hood film and portrayed urban African American life in a low-income neighborhood, it did not feel negatively stereotypical. Sure, the film involved gangsters and its characters acting “ghetto,” but these aspects of the film were done in ways that did not make me feel like the film was talking down to Black people and our culture.

It showed the realities of life but in a genuinely funny and charming way. The overall vibe was positive and lighthearted. Even though the film was geared toward Black audiences, its story felt widely relatable.

Despite its small budget, “One of Them Days” has grossed almost $44.6 million worldwide, so it is safe to say that the film triumphed. I hope the same can be said for “Captain America: Brave New World” at the end of its theatrical run.

“Captain America: Brave New World” is the fourth installment in Marvel Studios’ “Captain America” franchise. It is also the first installment starring Anthony Mackie instead of Chris Evans as Captain America. Mackie plays Sam Wilson, who became Captain America in Marvel Comics, and I was very surprised to see them introduce this plot point at the end of “Avengers: Endgame.”

A Black man taking up the mantle of Captain America may make audiences uncomfortable considering the historic mistreatment African Americans have endured in America. Due to this new role portrayal and the current political climate, the mere existence of “Captain America: Brave New World” could be called a miracle.

The story of Captain America has always been rooted in real-life politics. After all, his first comic in 1940 showed him punching Adolf Hitler.

“Captain America: Brave New World” opened number one at the box office on the weekend of February 14 and earned $100 million domestically. Judging by the positive reception to the previous “Captain America” films and this film’s initial success, “Brave New World” looks like it will be another successful, Black-led film this year.

Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” may be another unique film that demonstrates the excellence of Black filmmaking. Its plot description on its own is enough to make moviegoers raise their eyebrows out of curiosity.

“Sinners” is an upcoming gritty period piece starring Michael B. Jordan, who plays a set of twin brothers who battle vampires in 20th-century Mississippi.

If the successes of “Black Panther,” “Creed” and “Fruitvale Station” are anything to go by, “Sinners” will be another great collaboration between director Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan. They have not made a bad film yet, and I expect that streak to continue when this film releases on April 18.

For all I know, “One of Them Days” could be lightning in a bottle when it comes to successful Black films in 2025. However, based on the initial success of “Brave New World,” and the promise of “Sinners,” we are in for a great year.

This story was written by Christopher Hayden. He can be reached at [email protected].