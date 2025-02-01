The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

MUBB Live Updates — No. 9 Marquette welcomes the 25th ranked UConn Huskies to Fiserv Forum on National Marquette day

Byline photo of Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Sports DirectorFebruary 1, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
After going 0-3 against UConn last season, Marquette looks to pick up its first win against the Huskies since March 10, 2023.
Check for Updates
Live Coverage
Sharing Link
Updated
Feb 01, 2025, 8:16 pm

To be the best, you must be able to beat it.

The Golden Eagles (18-3, 9-1 Big East) are set to take on the back-to-back defending national champion No. 25 UConn Huskies (15-6, 7-3 Big East) tonight at Fiserv Forum, in what has been a game circled on the calendar for Marquette fans since the schedule was announced back in September.

The Huskies will be without star first-year Liam McNeeley for the eighth consecutive game. UConn will have its work cut out for itself trying to take down scorching No. 9 Marquette on National Marquette Day in front of an expected-record crowd.

MU clings to life as it ends the first half on 9-1 run

For the second time in the last three games at Fiserv, the Golden Eagles trailed to a new high in points at any moment this season. 

With 2:27 to play in the frame, Karaban hit a pair of free throws to extend UConn’s lead to 22 — the worst margin MU has faced this year. Out of that, the Golden Eagles would go on a 9-1 run capped off by a last-second Chase Ross trey to send Marquette to the break down just 13.

Missed free throws and 3-pointers killed the Golden Eagles in the first 20. They missed 10 of their 20 free throw attempts, and seven of their 10 triple attempts. Those percentages read 50 and 30 percent, respectively.

The Huskies were paced by the efforts of Jaylin Stewart, who scored a team-high nine points and grabbed five rebounds. Notably, UConn committed 12 personal fouls in the first period, four players with two fouls or more.

Sharing Link
Updated
Feb 01, 2025, 7:43 pm

The National Marquette Day free throw crisis

UConn came into Saturday averaging just 10 turnovers per game as a team. It turned it over nine times in the first 12 minutes of action against the Golden Eagles.

UConn even committed nine fouls during that stretch, allowing the Golden Eagles 14 free throw attempts. The catch? Marquette only capitalized on five of them.

This all led to Marquette trailing 28-13 at the under-eight media timeout. If the Golden Eagles would’ve even made 10 of their attempts, they would’ve found themselves down 10 instead of 15. Not to mention missing the front end of back-to-back one-and-one opportunities cost the more free throw opportunities as well.

Every Huskie that has seen the floor has scored — except for Alex Karaban.

Sharing Link
Updated
Feb 01, 2025, 7:29 pm

Marquette can’t weather early offensive explosion from UConn, trails 19-9 at under-12

The Huskies started the game 5-for-5 from deep, and led 14-4 with 16:24 to play in the first half.

Although the Golden Eagles’ defense was able to hold UConn to just five points over the course of the next five minutes, their offense could not hold up their end of the deal. Despite having five more shot attempts than the Huskies thanks to forcing them into six early turnovers, Marquette could not capitalize and as a result trailed by double digits at the under-12 media timeout.

Along with their 3-for-14 shooting effort in the first 8:36 of play, the Golden Eagles were only able to cash in on three of their eight attempts from the charity stripe.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Sports Director
Matthew Baltz is a junior from Colona, Illinois majoring in journalism and minoring digital media. He is the sports director for the 2024-25 school year. In his free time, Matt enjoys hanging out with his friends, golfing and going to baseball games. He is most excited to continue to refine his writing skills this school year.