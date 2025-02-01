MUBB Live Updates — No. 9 Marquette welcomes the 25th ranked UConn Huskies to Fiserv Forum on National Marquette day

To be the best, you must be able to beat it.
The Golden Eagles (18-3, 9-1 Big East) are set to take on the back-to-back defending national champion No. 25 UConn Huskies (15-6, 7-3 Big East) tonight at Fiserv Forum, in what has been a game circled on the calendar for Marquette fans since the schedule was announced back in September.
The Huskies will be without star first-year Liam McNeeley for the eighth consecutive game. UConn will have its work cut out for itself trying to take down scorching No. 9 Marquette on National Marquette Day in front of an expected-record crowd.
MU clings to life as it ends the first half on 9-1 run
For the second time in the last three games at Fiserv, the Golden Eagles trailed to a new high in points at any moment this season.
With 2:27 to play in the frame, Karaban hit a pair of free throws to extend UConn’s lead to 22 — the worst margin MU has faced this year. Out of that, the Golden Eagles would go on a 9-1 run capped off by a last-second Chase Ross trey to send Marquette to the break down just 13.
Missed free throws and 3-pointers killed the Golden Eagles in the first 20. They missed 10 of their 20 free throw attempts, and seven of their 10 triple attempts. Those percentages read 50 and 30 percent, respectively.
The Huskies were paced by the efforts of Jaylin Stewart, who scored a team-high nine points and grabbed five rebounds. Notably, UConn committed 12 personal fouls in the first period, four players with two fouls or more.