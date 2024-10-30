You should dress up for Halloween

Halloween participation has gone up in recent years. According to the National Retail Federation, 45% of people have been reported to start planning their Halloween costume before the month of October. This means that if you are thinking about phoning it in on your Halloween costume this year, think again.

Putting effort into your Halloween costume shows that you have a creative side. Embracing this part of your personality does not have to come at the expense of your bank account either. Some alternatives that prove to be less costly include thrifting a costume, finding things in your own closet to piece together or shopping on Amazon.

Plus, transforming into a character on Halloween can boost your self-esteem. It is the one holiday a year where you can dress up as someone completely different from yourself and it be normalized. Of course, it can be daunting and time consuming to figure out exactly who or what you want to be but once you turn that idea into a reality you can be proud of the final product because of the time dedicated to making it unique.

Each costume you wear can make a different statement about you as a person. For example, dressing up as Pitbull. Putting on a bald cap and facial hair shows other people that you are not afraid to make fun of yourself. Comedic costumes can bring out the goofy side of yourself that you might not be able to express through words.

For those that identify as socially awkward costumes can also act as a friendly conversation starter. It opens the door for people to find commonalities and shared interests, which can be the basis of friendships. Group costumes are a physical representation of this sense of belonging because you are being included in the fun.

Halloween is a way to reconnect with your inner child. Your inner child can be defined as the core, innocent joy you may have experienced from a young age. People stray away from this because as you get older things become not cool anymore. However, Halloween allows you to dress up as your favorite Disney Princess that you may not have been able to when you were younger or allows you to redefine your love for that character. It can bring us back to the days of dress up and arts and crafts showing that you do not have to give up the joyful nature of your youth.

There is no doubt that many college students use Halloween as a chance to show off their bodies, and while people may write that off as plain vanity, it can actually be a way for people to become more comfortable with their bodies. It brings the power back to the individuals on how they want to express themselves despite social norms. People can feel more comfortable in their Halloween costume knowing that they have designed it to their liking and are going with a support system that will not make them feel judged.

Dressing up for Halloween is an art form that should be celebrated by all ages. For college students, dressing up can help you explore parts of your identity and help you make new friends as you go along that journey.

This story was written by Alison McMillan. She can be reached at [email protected]