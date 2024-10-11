Keep your head up

Students must be more alert for the sake of their own safety. Parents have told children for years to look both ways before crossing the street. However, when students are wrapped up in their own lives, they leave these rules behind.

Marquette students specifically need to improve on this. Several students have been hit by cars walking across the street. Joe Daniels, the dean of the College of Business Administration, died from being struck by a vehicle in 2020.

A city like Milwaukee has busier traffic compared to rural areas which students have to keep in mind when walking. The city of Milwaukee’s calming traffic program has tried to stop people from speeding by administering speed bumps, bump outs and cones.

However, it is ultimately your responsibility to decide where and when to cross the street.

Despite the students own decisions to jaywalk, it is illegal in the state of Wisconsin. Marquette University has implemented signs to warn people of the rules of the road. These signs read “Attention! Please obey the traffic signals. Vehicles have the right of way when the walking sign reads ‘Do Not Walk.’”

On Yik Yak, students have made fun of these signs to stop people from jaywalking. While the signs may be “pointing out the obvious,” they serve as a helpful reminder for students who might be new to navigating a city that they are responsible for where and when they decide to cross the street.

Students need to understand where it is safe to walk. Alleyways and shortcuts that students use may be a quicker alternative to get to classes on time but can pose some safety concerns. First off, these places are not always well populated which can be dangerous.

For example, if you do get hit by a car there are not many people around to serve as a witness or to call for help in this situation. First off, these places are not always well lit, so it can be hard to navigate your way, especially in the dark.

Also, it makes it harder for cars to see you walking. Instead, make sure to walk along major roads or streets to ensure your safety when walking.

Another concern is students wearing headphones. These headphones, if at a loud volume, could distract them and potentially damage their hearing. Noise cancellation features on newer headphones drown out external noises making it even harder for people to hear cars speeding down the road.

If you still decide to wear headphones despite these concerns, you should look for the walking sign before proceeding to cross.

Phones play a role as well. They allow us to connect with people through social media apps, which can turn into an addictive habit of constantly staying updated on the lives of celebrities, families and friends. Ultimately, programming us to be so invested in our virtual lives or virtual realities that we forget what is going on in the present moment.

However, no one should be too busy to look up from their phone before crossing the street. It takes a matter of seconds to ensure you do not get hit by another vehicle. The ability to understand where and when you are walking is crucial to ensure you or someone around you is safe.

Marquette Police Department’s website highlights safety tips for students walking on campus that are important to remember. If you ever feel unsafe on campus you can use the Eagle Eye app to find resources. For additional safety tips, Marquette’s Police Department hosts self-defense classes and personal security awareness classes.

