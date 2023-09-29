No suspect identified after racist graffiti found on campus sidewalk

A Marquette University statement posted on Instagram, Tuesday.

Racist graffiti was discovered on a Marquette University campus sidewalk, Monday night.

The Marquette University Police Department is currently investigating to determine who is responsible for the incident.

The graffiti read “KKK 4L”

The Marquette Wire believes that showing the image will only continue to perpetuate a cycle of hate; therefore, we are choosing not to share the image in our coverage.

“This racial graffiti is extremely disappointing yet not surprising. We appeal to Marquette University and ask what they are doing about the continued racially violent incidents on campus. As a Black collective, we want to feel safe on this campus. We, the leaders of BSC, would like to have a conversation about next steps with university administration as the safety an wellbeing of the Black student population at Marquette continues to be compromised. We urge administration and staff to agree to meet with us and show their commitment to equity and inclusion for all students,” Black Student Council wrote in a statement obtained by the Marquette Wire.

Marquette University released a statement, Tuesday morning.

“The university is aware that racist graffiti was found on a public sidewalk on campus, and it has been removed,” the statement reads. “As a Catholic, Jesuit institution, we are called to build a nurturing, inclusive community where all people feel safe, supported, welcomed and celebrated.”

Atiera Hoemke, a senior in the College of Arts & Sciences discovered the graffiti and reported it to MUPD at 9:05 p.m., Monday.

“People need to be aware that blatant racism like this is happening right in front of our eyes and people need to be held accountable and face consequences for these harmful and hateful actions,” Hoemke said.

Hoemke initially suspected that the graffiti might be the work of someone affiliated with Marquette.

“Knowing this could be someone sitting next to me in class is disturbing and uncomfortable,” Hoemke said.

However, MUPD has not yet released any information regarding a student being responsible.

This incident marks the fourth racially motivated incident that has been reported to the Marquette Wire since May 2022. Within a span of 24 hours, two racist posters were found on light posts outside of Cudahy and Johnston Hall May 3 and May 4 of 2022. Last spring, a white student entered the student conduct process after posting a racist photo on his snapchat story.

Marquette is not the only university in the state of Wisconsin to be plagued by racist acts in the last year.

In May 2023, a video of a University of Wisconsin-Madison student saying a racial slur circulated online. However, under the state action doctrine, given that UW-Madison is publicly funded by the state, her free speech was protected, leading to no expulsion or suspensions from the university.

Since Marquette is a private institution, if a student is found responsible for the act, Marquette University could punish them.

“If the perpetrator is from our community, the university will activate its standard protocols for conduct and accountability,” University spokesman Kevin Conway wrote in an email.

Tuesday afternoon, various campus organizations released statements regarding the matter.

“MUSG is deeply disturbed by the display of racism that was seen yesterday,” Marquette University Student Government Executive Vice President Tommy Treacy wrote in a statement on behalf of MUSG. “We trust that Marquette University will take the necessary actions to investigate this injustice.”

Thursday morning, the Epsilon Tau chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, a fraternity of the Divine 9, also commented on the matter.

“We will work closely with university leadership to ensure that the safety and well-being of the Black population at Marquette and the greater Milwaukee community remains a critical priority to the university,” an Epsilon Tau Instagram post read.

Marquette’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s posted on Instagram, Thursday also condemning the act.

“We will hold Marquette University accountable to their motto of ‘Be the Difference’ because if this is true, these actions need to be handled with precision and speed,” The post read.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson even called for swift accountability if anyone is found responsible.

“Hate speech has no place in Milwaukee. It is impossible to comprehend what the vandal or vandals were thinking, but those responsible must be held accountable for language that threatens or intimidates others. I encourage everyone to stand with me in public opposition to hateful statements,” Johnson said in a statement to the Marquette Wire.

MUPD is actively reviewing surveillance footage and asks that anyone with information on the incident call them at 414-288-6800

The university has encouraged students to visit the Center for Inclusion and Belonging, the Office of Institutional Diversity, Campus Ministry and the counseling center for resources.

This story is developing.

This story was written by TJ Dysart. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @tjjdysart.