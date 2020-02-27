Cobeen Hall to become co-ed in 2020-21 academic year

Cobeen Hall, Marquette University’s lone all-female residence hall, will be open to all genders beginning in the 2020-21 academic year, according to an email sent to Cobeen residents by hall director Torchea Rogers early this afternoon.

“In response to student feedback collected by the Office of Residence Life, Cobeen Hall will become co-ed by floor,” Rogers said in the email. “This change responds directly to student feedback and will open Cobeen Hall to a new population of students.”

In the past five years, Rogers said living preferences for Cobeen Hall have “declined consistently” and previous residents would have preferred an alternative co-ed experience according to survey responses.

Alanna Naegele, a desk receptionist at Cobeen and second-year student in the College of Communication, said the environment is going to change with the new development. Naegele herself lived in Cobeen her first year before moving to Mashuda last fall.

“I think it will definitely change the dynamic in the way of how people interact. I remember from my own experience being very comfortable — people would sit in the common room in their pajamas and walk around in bathrobes,” Naegele said. “Now that it won’t be all girls, I don’t necessarily think the change will be good or bad, but it’s going to be different for sure.”

Naegele also said she believes Cobeen’s new status as a co-ed residence hall will make it a more popular living destination.

“Cobeen is located relatively close to most of the academic buildings on campus, and it conveniently has its own dining hall,” Naegele said. “If I were eligible to live on campus another year, I would probably live (at Cobeen).”

Colleen Coveney, resident assistant at Cobeen and sophomore in the College of Education, said she advocated for mix-gendered residence.

“Having all genders present in one community offers a better opportunity to experience what the real world is like and to interact with all different kinds of students. I think that’s an experience everyone should have,” Coveney said.

Marquette houses first- and second-year students in ten resident halls across campus — all but Cobeen are currently co-ed either by floor or by room. The 2020-21 academic year will mark the first time Marquette will be an entirely co-ed institution in terms of resident living.

This story is developing.