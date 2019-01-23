The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

LIVE: 2019 Presidential Address

January 23, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

LIVE: 2019 Presidential Address

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Dr. Michael Lovell addresses the University from the Alumni Memorial Union at 3 p.m. on January 23, 2019.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under MUTV

Water causes leaking, fallen ceiling tiles in AMU
Water causes leaking, fallen ceiling tiles in AMU
Top 10 Albums of 2018
Top 10 Albums of 2018
Sherman Phoenix opens its doors to 400,000 visitors

...

Liturgical choir sings for advent

...

Students raise awareness for human trafficking in Milwaukee

...

Other stories filed under TV News

Water causes leaking, fallen ceiling tiles in AMU
Water causes leaking, fallen ceiling tiles in AMU
Liturgical choir sings for advent

...

Students raise awareness for human trafficking in Milwaukee

...

Sophomore releases light-up headphones in national retail stores

...

MUSG rescinds recommendation for homeless shelter usage

...

Navigate Left
Navigate Right