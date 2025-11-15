MUBB live updates — Marquette uses 13-1 run to even things up at the half

There will be a lot going on at Fiserv Forum on Saturday.
Aside from the doubleheader the venue will host between the Maryland-Marquette game at 1 p.m. and the Lakers-Bucks game at 7 p.m., former head coach Buzz Williams will be back in Milwaukee for the first time since leaving MU in 2014 and Jerel McNeal’s jersey will be retired at halftime.
The match between the Golden Eagles (3-1) and Terrapins (2-1) will take center stage though as both squads look for their first win against a high-major opponent this season.
The Golden Eagles get out hot
Marquette came out with more of the same energy in the second half, opening the second half on a 10-2 run, forcing Maryland into a quartet of turnovers.
Chase Ross drained his fourth trey of the night with 15:02 to play in the second half to make it 55-46 Marquette. The senior guard led all scorers through the first 25 minutes of play with 23 points.