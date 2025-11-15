The student news site of Marquette University

MUBB live updates — Marquette uses 13-1 run to even things up at the half

Matthew Baltz, Assistant Sports EditorNovember 15, 2025
Nigel James Jr. goes up for a layup in Marquette’s 89-49 win over Little Rock on Wednesday.
There will be a lot going on at Fiserv Forum on Saturday.

Aside from the doubleheader the venue will host between the Maryland-Marquette game at 1 p.m. and the Lakers-Bucks game at 7 p.m., former head coach Buzz Williams will be back in Milwaukee for the first time since leaving MU in 2014 and Jerel McNeal’s jersey will be retired at halftime.

The match between the Golden Eagles (3-1) and Terrapins (2-1) will take center stage though as both squads look for their first win against a high-major opponent this season.

Refresh your browser to follow beat writer Matthew Baltz’s live updates during the game.

The Golden Eagles get out hot

Marquette came out with more of the same energy in the second half, opening the second half on a 10-2 run, forcing Maryland into a quartet of turnovers.

Chase Ross drained his fourth trey of the night with 15:02 to play in the second half to make it 55-46 Marquette. The senior guard led all scorers through the first 25 minutes of play with 23 points.

13-1 run helps the Golden Eagles climb back in it

Marquette was all knotted up at 42 with Maryland at halftime thanks to the efforts of its 13-1 run towards the end of the half.

The run started with a 3-pointers by Chase Ross and Ben Gold, then saw James Jr. sink a driving layup. A minute later, Ben Gold kept a possession alive with an offensive rebound that led to an Adrien Stevens triple.

Then, James Jr. threw a lob to Zaide Lowery that got every single person in the building on their feet.

The Golden Eagles destroyed the Terrapins on the glass in the first 20 minutes, holding a 23-11 advantage in the department. MU grabbed 12 offensive rebounds to Maryland’s zero.

Marquette suffers the consequences of early shooting struggles

The Golden Eagles trailed 30-17 after shooting 6-of-17 from the field and 2-of-10 from deep in the first 10 minutes. On the flip side of that, Maryland was 11-for-13 from the field including shooting going 5-of-6 from deep.

Redshirt sophomore Caedin Hamilton picked up his second foul of the game with 13:02 to play in the first half. That forced him to the bench and redshirt first-year forward Josh Clark onto the floor. Clark struggled, getting beat a few times down low and not getting back in transition.

Lowery had Marquette’s only two 3-point makes of the day until Ross banged one home with 7:49 to play to cut the Terrapin lead to 32-22.

Coit gets Maryland going early

David Coit sunk his first three triple attempts to give Maryland an early 12-7 lead. Two consecutive baskets from the Terrapins saw UM leading 14-9.

Opposite from Maryland, Marquette missed its first six three-point attempts and saw itself trailing 18-11 with 13:16 to play in the first half.

