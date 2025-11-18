Try Himalayan Yak, one of Milwaukee’s only Nepali restaurants

Himalayan Yak is one of the only restaurants serving traditional Nepali food in Milwaukee.

On a chilly evening, there are few things that can warm me up better than a good curry. Luckily, there’s a Himalayan restaurant in Bayview that has me covered when I am craving bold South Asian flavors.

Himalayan Yak serves Indian and Nepali food, the latter of which is hard to find in the Milwaukee area. Nepal boasts a diverse cuisine, borrowing flavors from neighboring countries Tibet and India. The resulting flavors are a unique fusion of characteristically Indian cooking techniques and spices — such as ginger, garlic, cumin, coriander, turmeric and chilis — and Chinese ingredients like Sichuan peppercorns.

Himalayan Yak’s menu appears to tilt towards the Indian side of Himalayan cooking, featuring dishes including Tikka Masala and Vegetable Korma, but they still offer plenty of traditional Nepali dishes.

For example, they serve momo, a type of dumpling found in Nepal and Tibet. The chili version, tossed in a ruby red dry chili and sliced onion sauce, is sweet, spicy and has a just barely detectable zing of vinegar. The tingly sensation of the Sichuan pepper was also a welcome addition to the otherwise not-too-spicy dumplings making it a must-order menu item.

They also serve another traditional Nepali dish called thukpa, a spicy noodle soup with lean chicken. This tasty bowl of broth and springy noodles is a savory, warm and comforting way to warm up. Be warned, however, diners with a low spice tolerance may want to order the mild version.

I also enjoyed their gobi Manchurian, a popular Indo-Chinese dish of fried cauliflower that is battered and tossed in a sweet, tangy and lightly spiced sauce. However, I found the coating on the cauliflower to be pretty soggy when I carried it out, so this dish might be best left for dining in.

Nonetheless, it is a great vegetarian offering that packs in all the flavor that this cuisine has to offer.

One unique aspect of Himalayan Yak’s menu is the addition of meats like goat and beef. Beef is often omitted from Indian menus because many Hindus have a religious obligation to abstain from beef, but it is commonly eaten in Nepal and finds its place on Himalayan Yak’s menu.

I have also found that there are far fewer restaurants offering goat than I would like, so if I see it on a menu, I am going to order it.

Himalayan Yak’s goat bhuna did not disappoint. The meat had that distinctive gaminess from the goat that stood up to the powerful curry spices. I savored every morsel of the bhuna, scooping the last bit of curry up with some pillowy soft paneer kulcha, a North Indian style flatbread stuffed with cheese.

There have a frankly overwhelming number of delicious dishes on their menu. Luckily, they offer a lunch buffet from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For $16.99 Tuesday through Friday, and $18.99 on Saturdays and Sundays, diners can pick between twenty different specialty dishes.

The lunch buffet is the perfect opportunity to discover some new favorites.

Himalayan Yak is located at 2321 S Kinnickinnic Ave. It is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day but Monday.

This story was written by Joseph Schamber. He can be reached at joseph.schamber@marquette.edu.