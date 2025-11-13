Marquette women’s swimming signs nine athletes in first-ever recruiting class

Marquette women’s swimming has lept off the starting block and taken its first strokes toward competition.

The team on Thursday announced its first official roster in program history, signing nine student-athletes ahead of the 2026-27 season.

“These nine young women chose to be trailblazers,” newly-appointed head coach Joel Rollings said in a release. “They are building something from the ground up, and their belief in our vision means everything. This class brings energy, depth and a standard of excellence that will shape our program for years to come.”

Here is a breakdown of the 2026 class:

“This group will forever be remembered as the first,” Rollings said. “They’re hungry, committed and ready to set the tone for what Marquette swimming will stand for.”

This story was written by Ben Ward. He can be found at [email protected].