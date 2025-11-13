Marquette women’s swimming signs nine athletes in first-ever recruiting class

Marquette women’s swimming has lept off the starting block and taken its first strokes toward competition.
The team on Thursday announced its first official roster in program history, signing nine student-athletes ahead of the 2026-27 season.
“These nine young women chose to be trailblazers,” newly-appointed head coach Joel Rollings said in a release. “They are building something from the ground up, and their belief in our vision means everything. This class brings energy, depth and a standard of excellence that will shape our program for years to come.”
Here is a breakdown of the 2026 class:
- Ariana Amaro: The Kalamazoo, Mich. native won the Greater Kalamazoo Arena Challenge Nov. 1-2 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.35 seconds. Marquette listed Amaro as a 200 free/500 free/200 fly swimmer in the release.
- Reese Anderson: Anderson, a member of CSP Tideriders and Ozark Swimming in Missouri, came in 6th place in the CSC Jim Devine Invitational 1000-yard freestyle. She will compete in the 500/1650 freestyle at Marquette.
- Mackenzie Choinski: From nearby Muskego, Choinski will participate in the 50 free/200 medley relay/100 back. She is the No. 18 class of 2026 swimmer in Wisconsin, according to Swimcloud.com.
- Bridget Corro: Corro, also from Muskego, finished last week’s WIAA Division I Sectional 5 meet 500-yard freestyle in 2nd place (5:07.80) and 200-yard freestyle in fifth place (1:57.32).
- Lexie Gliniecki: Wisconsin’s No. 28 swimmer in 2026, Gliniecki came in first place in two events — 200 medley relay (breaststroke) and 200-yard IM — in the Turkey Splash on Nov. 2.
- Lilly Nicholas: The Reisterstown, Md. native was the anchor on a first-place finishing 400 medley relay team at the Maryland Long Course Championships over the summer. She will compete in the freestyle and butterfly for Marquette.
- Nina Newton: Newton will represent Marquette in the 500 free/100 free/fly/breast. At the OH BBA Viking Senior Invite Nov. 1-2, Newton placed 3rd in the 100-yard freestyle (55.14) and 100-yard fly (1:01.16).
- Sadie Podoll: Marquette’s fourth in-state signee, Podoll will compete in the 200 back/100 fly/sprinter/mid-distance.
- Janna Spetz: Spetz placed first in all five of her events at the Powel Crosley YMCA National Virtual Meet.
“This group will forever be remembered as the first,” Rollings said. “They’re hungry, committed and ready to set the tone for what Marquette swimming will stand for.”
This story was written by Ben Ward. He can be found at [email protected].