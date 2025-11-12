The student news site of Marquette University

Nash Walker joining Marquette early this season as a redshirt

Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorNovember 12, 2025
Nash Walker is coming to Marquette’s campus in December and redshirting for the 2025-26 season.

Shaka Smart made good on his word.

Before the season started, Smart responded to a question from the Marquette Wire about why Marquette men’s basketball had an open scholarship position this season.

“You’ll see that spot filled before the year is over,” he said then.

It took two months, but on Wednesday, National Letter of Intent day, the program announced the 15th and final scholarship spot would go to class of 2026 recruit Nash Walker, who is joining the program in December and redshirting. He is the third Marquette player to redshirt in 2025-26, along with Ian Miletic and Sheek Pearson.

Walker, a 6-foot-6 sharpshooter from Tasmania, Australia, is the second NBA Global Academy product on Marquette alongside senior forward Ben Gold. He averaged 18.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists during the NBL 1 playoffs and was the male junior athlete of the year for Tasmania Basketball.

“Nash is a true energy giver and pure shooter with a quick release,” Smart said in a release. “His competitiveness, basketball IQ and ability to make those around him better all match very well with who we are.”

Alex Egbuonu and Ethan Johnston, the Golden Eagles’ other 2026 recruits, will arrive on campus next summer. The three players officially signed with Marquette on Nov. 12.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

