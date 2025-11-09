‘Rhythm’ paved the way for Marquette volleyball in 3-0 sweep over Seton Hall

It was like watching two completely different teams.

From seven ties and two lead changes in the first set, to two quick, aggressive frames to follow, Marquette volleyball (15-9, 9-5 Big East) finished off its final regular season home match at the Al McGuire Center in a three-set sweep against the Seton Hall Pirates (6-19, 0-14 Big East) Sunday afternoon.

After rallying from the early mistakes, the Golden Eagles found their “rhythm.” They played the way they know how.

“We don’t want to play to the level they’re bringing us,” graduate middle blocker Hattie Bray said. “We want to play our game. So it’s finding our rhythm and finding our confidence in our play.”

At the start, the Golden Eagles struggled to look like the NCAA tournament team that they’re capable of being.

The Pirates were reading the court well, finding every hole where Marquette was lacking a defensive player. Anything that was out of reach, the ball would land perfectly in the empty space. This led to head coach Tom Mendoza calling his first timeout, down 12-8

But with a 7-1 run and a little bit of that Marquette volleyball action, it was able to claw its way out of frustration to a 25-20 frame win.

Despite that first set ending with a total of six attack errors, three service errors and two reception errors, the mistakes didn’t roll over as much.

A different looking team hit the ground running. When Natalie Ring is flying out of the middle-back and when the question of “What is Elena Radeff’s vertical” arises, the frustration that was previously seen on the Golden Eagles’ face in the first set had shifted over to the Pirates’.

Especially when Bray was on the slide or got the block touch.

“She [Bray] is one of those [players] that other coaches, especially in the Big East, are saying, ‘She’s finally done?’ It seems like she’s been here forever,” Mendoza said.

Bray, who collected 11 kills while swinging at a .474, also added a team-high six blocks for the Golden Eagles.

For Seton Hall, attacking wasn’t nearly as efficient as the numbers Bray managed to put up. Senior Asli Subasili and sophomore Hanna Labanowska were firing the efficient shots for the Pirates. Finishing with seven kills apiece, it wasn’t enough to get them out of the drought in the front row.

While Marquette continued to find its “rhythm,” the Pirates were falling below the negative hitting percentage, and finished the set at -0.172, while the Golden Eagles swung .267, and the second set was theirs (25-11).

Continuing the blue & gold flow, Marquette was struggling to break away in the third set and saw some of those errors creep back into their gameplay. However, with a 3-0 scoring run of her own, Bray found the breakthrough they needed.

Mendoza shifted around his rotations, subbing in a variety of players, and it was senior right side hitter Sienna Ifill who closed out the final set with a kill (25-16).

Up next, the Golden Eagles travel out to Indianapolis Nov. 15 for a noon CST first serve against Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse.