Meet the man mapping Marquette men’s basketball players’ movements

On the second floor of Schroeder Complex is wing 248: the athletic training laboratory. Through one metal door at the wing’s entrance, 15 feet down the hall, is the second office on the right: 248B.

Here, on the other side of one wooden door, tucked far away in the maze that is Schroeder Complex, is what Marquette men’s basketball players hope will help them bound around the court better.

It is the lab analysis hub of Michael Kiely, a sports scientist at Marquette tasked with optimizing the team’s injury recovery and individualized bodily movements. It’s a humble space. The room is no bigger than 250 square feet, less than half the size of a studio apartment. It has no windows — not even on the door — one small white board, a bookshelf, a desk and three chairs.

But, most importantly, two computer monitors. That’s where the real magic happens.

In this rather unassuming room, Kiely takes raw data from workouts, analyzes it, then helps coaches and players understand how to optimize their movement in practices and games. He essentially builds them a map, one that, if all goes to plan, will lead to the NCAA tournament.

“My role as a sports scientist is to hear what [performance coaches] Todd (Smith) and Maggie (Smith) are seeing and thinking, hear what the assistant coaches and coaches are looking for, specifically with regards to movement,” Kiely said. “And try and turn that into a way that we can objectify.”

To do that, Kiely set up a motion capture lab twice during the offseason, first in April and again in July, and had men’s basketball players conduct on camera in-game movements — including closeouts, drives, rebounds and dunks — largely centered around acceleration and de-acceleration.

Exercise scientists previously used marker-based systems that would suction to the person’s body, the same way CGI used to make movies. Now, artificial intelligence creates the marker based on video footage, so all that’s needed is phones on tripods.

Both Marquette and Kiely are familiar with this technology, just not for this purpose. The Golden Eagles have worked with it in the past to improve shooting mechanics. Kiely used it to help athletes recover from injuries in his previous job in Minnesota, where he worked closely with the Vikings.

“My goal was to bring it to Marquette and see what we can do with optimizing athleticism,” Kiely said.

Kiely needs about an hour and a half to set up his motion lab, 30 minutes to run through the data collection drills and a week to get the results. Once they come in, he is able to watch on his computer in Schroeder Complex how players’ skeletons move. It provides a different picture, allowing for a much more detailed understanding of what a basketball player’s body is doing when on the court.

“A lot of time we’re just watching film on ourselves play,” senior forward Ben Gold said. “You can see it in the moment, but once you actually break it down and see how your body moves, there’s sometimes limitations to what your body can do.

“And you can see that more in a skeleton instead of just watching film.”

By the time Kiely set up the motion lab for the second time in late July, and had the players conduct the same movements, he said they quantifiably improved. Especially the bigs.

“Ben’s become a better mover with some of the coaching that Todd Smith and Michael Kiely have provided just through movement,” Marquette head coach Shaka Smart said.

It helped Gold, who said improving balance was a priority this summer, understand how his hips move.

“I’ve always had really tight hips due to a big growth spurt when I was younger,” Gold said. “So, I was trying to work on how to get lower on defense.”

Hired by the university in 2024 after a phone call with Todd Smith, Kiely’s moving to Milwaukee was a reunion with both the place and the people who sparked his sports science journey.

He got his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Marquette, graduating in 2016. His junior and senior years of undergrad, Kiely worked for Smith as a strength coach intern. Once he started graduate school, he kept working with the strength team, helping the volleyball and both basketball programs.

Now he is in his second year back.

When Kiely started, his priority was using his injury rehabilitation knowledge to help men’s basketball guard Sean Jones recover from his torn ACL, working closely with Smith and Kenny Wilka, Marquette’s assistant athletic director for sports medicine. Now, his day-to-day is about maximizing the healthy players.

With his program, Kiely is able to go through every moment of, say, a closeout, down to the millisecond, and watch what someone’s hips, knees, feet and elbows are doing at the same time. He then adds his own twist to the program, putting measurable numbers to the unmeasurable visuals.

After the first test in April, along with player and coaches meetings, he sat down with both Smiths bi-weekly to curate and adapt a summer workout progression for the men’s basketball team, centered around improving starting and stopping mechanics.

“We started with, ‘Hey, these are our three movements we’re going to do today. And then we’re do this every day for two weeks.’ And then we built the next level, the next level,” Kiely said.

“And we kept adding speed, context, decision-making to see… how are we going to train it to be a habit?”

Kiely is not sure whether he will be setting up the motion capture lab again — it’s up to the team, not him. He’s also not entirely sure his numerical algorithm will yield useful results on the court, the world of movement science is too new for anything to be conclusive. This summer was about giving wisdom, not answers.

“It’s really a frontier,” Kiely said. “We’re only providing insights to try and optimize.”

But, if Marquette proves its doubters wrong, some of the credit should go to the man in the windowless office on the Schroeder Complex second floor, in wing 248, office B, working out of sight and mind.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.