Marquette University Physician Assistant program’s accreditation probation lifted

With the probation lifted, future students will also graduate from an accredited institution. Marquette Wire stock photo.

After two years, Marquette University’s Physician Assistant program is no longer on accreditation probation. The Accreditation Review Commission put the program on probation in 2023 and lifted it during their September 2025 revaluation.

Had the program not passed the commission’s review, it would have lost its accreditation status, meaning students would not be able to sit for the Physician Assistant National Certifying Examination.

Acting Provost Sarah Feldner announced the accreditation update at an Oct. 20 University Academic Senate meeting.

The program was initially put under probation when the commission cited insufficient in-house analysis and a lack of clinical rotations in women’s health, pediatrics and behavioral health.

Between the probation in 2023 and its lifting in 2025, the program submitted 12 reports to the commission outlining its improvement. That progress included a 30% increase in clinical sites within a year, including a site in North Carolina where students worked with underserved populations.

The program also hired a director of assessment in June 2024 to improve its analysis output.

“Cheers to them and the hard work they put in,” Feldner said.

This summer, the Accreditation Review Commission made an in-person visit to evaluate the advances, making the September review the final step in lifting the probation.

The program’s probation did not affect the Classes of 2024 and 2025 in graduating from an accredited institution, as the school was still accredited when they were admitted. With the probation lifted, future Physician Assistant students will also graduate from an accredited institution.

This story was written by Lance Schulteis. He can be reached at [email protected].