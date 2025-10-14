Make Indigenous Peoples’ Day a federal holiday

Photo by Joseph Schamber Wisconsin has recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day since 2019.

A holiday dedicated to honoring the Indigenous people who lived on this land before American colonization deserves to be federally recognized.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is an official city and state holiday celebrated on the second Monday of October, the same as Columbus Day.

However, Columbus Day is a national holiday across many countries and federally recognized in the United States. It commemorates the anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas.

As a response, Indigenous Peoples’ Day was created because activist groups felt that Columbus Day ignored the story and culture of Native Americans. The history of violence, kidnapping and enslavement cannot be forgotten, along with the lasting impacts of these actions.

Making Indigenous Peoples’ Day a federal holiday requires Congress to pass a law that must be approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate. With only 12 national holidays approved, the process is rare but well worth it for our Native American communities.

European colonization forced Indigenous people off their land, contributing to the major loss of ancestral lands. Events like the Indian Removal Act of 1830, the Dawes Act of 1887 and the Trail of Tears were inhumane, devastating moments in our history.

Indigenous people have lost almost 99% of the land they once occupied, and 42% of them have no recognized land today.

Clearing and stealing their property was unjust, and we must honor what it was before ­— a home of diversity and peace.

Celebrating the holiday depends on where one lives. Around 30 states do not celebrate Columbus Day, and about 221 cities have renamed or replaced it with Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The holiday is officially recognized in 18 states and Washington, D.C.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers declared Indigenous Peoples’ Day as the second Monday in October through a 2019 executive order. He recognized the importance of the state’s 11 Native Nations and recommitted to the state’s efforts to care for these communities. He also strongly encouraged schools and educators to use the day to engage with Native American history, culture and tribal sovereignty.

Home to 11 tribal nations, Wisconsin has the most Native reservations of any other state east of the Mississippi River. Many Native Americans reside in the Milwaukee area, and it is important to share their stories.

Evers’ order was a step in the right direction of restorative justice. What these people endured should be taught, reflected on and recognized.

Former President Joe Biden was the first president to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day and issued presidential proclamations in support of the holiday for his four years in office.

“We must never forget the centuries-long campaign of violence, displacement, assimilation and terror wrought upon Native communities and Tribal Nations throughout our country,” Biden wrote in his 2021 proclamation. “Today, we acknowledge the significant sacrifices made by Native peoples to this country — and recognize their many ongoing contributions to our Nation.”

Biden eloquently explained the importance of Indigenous peoples, but what President Donald Trump said on Oct. 9 was a harsh contrast.

“We’re calling it Columbus Day,” Trump said. “Columbus Day, we’re back, Italians.”

His statement comes as his administration has attacked “woke” policies and organizations, along with eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Attempting to erase or manipulate U.S. history is not acceptable. These stories are the foundation for what our country is now.

If we honor Columbus’ arrival in the Americas on a federal level, we must also honor the Indigenous peoples’ lives that were abhorrently inflicted upon.

This story was written by Rachel Lopera.