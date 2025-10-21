NO PLANET B: Leaves are changing and so should we; embracing sustainable fall living

The leaves are changing, and October is Campus Sustainability Month. Marquette Wire stock photo.

As we approach the season for pumpkin spiced lattes, sweaters and cool weather, it is necessary to remind ourselves of the impact this new season has on our environment. With this season bringing a roughly 18% increase in residential energy bills, 2,000 tons of plastic waste from oil-based costume plastics and 316 million tons of Thanksgiving food scraps a year, it is important to be mindful as the season arrives.

October is Campus Sustainability Month, a perfect time to reflect on our ecological footprint and ways to improve ourselves, along with our surroundings on campus. Taking steps toward sustainability does not have to be a hassle; it can be part of the autumn activities.

Thrifting is the perfect sustainable method to build your new fall wardrobe. Each year, 92 million of the 100 billion tons of clothes produced end up in landfills. By shopping second hand at the local thrift or flea market, you are not contributing to the growing consumerism within the fashion industry.

Another consideration can be attending ReWear It MU events or the Campus Sustainability Mending Workshop Oct. 28 on the second floor of the Alumni Memorial Union.

Additionally, the fashion industry’s global emissions are projected to double by 2030 due to fast fashion production. Buying second hand actively supports small, local companies and our economy, along with diverting waste from the landfills and extending the life of gently used clothing items. Great local options include Retique, Maggie’s Closet, Antiques on Pierce and The Salvation Army; all of which are a 10–20-minute bus ride from campus.

DIYing is a great way to not only contribute to a zero-waste agenda but also prompt imagination. Using Pinterest is a perfect way to brainstorm and find creative ideas like using scraps of clothes to make fall garlands or pressing colorful leaves to make bookmarks.

Choosing a local pumpkin patch or apple orchard over the bulk shipment from the nearby storefront is another wonderful fall choice. It not only supports local economies but also holds environmental benefits. Locally grown fruits emit less emissions as they do not require shipment, and they directly support the farmers in your community. Some, like freshly picked apples, also offer more nutrients, fiber and hydration.

Continuing with the wellness agenda, being waste free with your pumpkin is easy and has health benefits. Drying the seeds makes for a great snack. So, we encourage you to carpool with friends to check out Lindners Farm Pumpkin Patch in New Berlin, 5ive Seasons Farm in Wauwatosa or other local options for some apple cider donuts, hayrides and other favorite fall produce.

As the leaves change this fall, we can also embrace change by making more thoughtful and sustainable choices. Reducing waste, resisting impulse purchases and practicing mindfulness around what we buy, eat and wear will help the environment but also ourselves.

By thrifting, shopping locally and considering sustainable alternatives before defaulting to typical habits, this autumn season benefits you and the planet. In the spirit of Campus Sustainability Month, we invite you to try a new sustainable habit, activity or consider joining Campus Sustainability at different events hosted throughout October.

Small, intentional decisions add up, and they can help us enjoy the fall season while leaving a lighter footprint.

This story was written by a guest opinion columnist, Christina Martino. She is an intern at Marquette Sustainability and a contributor to the Marquette Wire’s monthly NO PLANET B column.