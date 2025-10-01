Donald Trump’s approval rating continues slipping, latest Marquette Law Poll finds

Photo by REUTERS/via SNO Sites/Ken Cedeno U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 30, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

President Donald Trump’s overall job performance in September was 43%, with 57% disapproval, according to a Marquette Law School national survey released Oct. 1. Between Sept. 15 and 24, 1,043 adults were interviewed. The margin of error was 3.3 percentage points.

Trump’s approval rating has continually declined in small increments since he was sworn into office. In January 2024, 48% approved of the president and 52% disapproved. According to the law poll survey, approval of Trump varies across issues; the highest rating being 55% approval of his handling of border security and 53% approval of his response to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The president’s lowest approval rating was 28% for handling information about Jeffrey Epstein, the late American financier and child sex offender. Approval of Trump’s dealing with inflation and the cost living is slightly higher, at 29%.

Trump’s job performance received net negative approval ratings on every issue except for border security and his response to the assassination of Kirk. According to the survey, Americans disapprove of how Trump handles immigration, the economy, global wars, tariffs and a number of other issues. His net approval ranged from +10 percentage points to -44 percentage points.

Variation among Republicans and Independents can lead to a variety of approval across issues. Among all adults surveyed, approval ranged from 28% to 55%, but among Republicans the range was from 46% to 89%. Independents and Democrats varied less than Republicans; ranging from 14% to 46% approval for the former and 5% to 23% for the latter.

Overall Republican approval, 81%, remains strong for Trump, though that number is eight percentage points lower than it was in January. Democrats’ approval declined one point since January, to 8%.

The results of the survey come amidst a partial shutdown of the government after Congress failed to reach an agreement on the federal spending plan. It’s the first since the longest shutdown in U.S. history in 2018, which took place for 35 days while Trump was in office due to objections over funding the border wall.