The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Donald Trump’s approval rating continues slipping, latest Marquette Law Poll finds

According to the law poll survey, approval of Trump varies across issues; the highest rating being 55% approval of his handling of border security and 53% approval of his response to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Byline photo of Mia Thurow
Mia Thurow, Executive News EditorOctober 1, 2025
Categories:
Photo by REUTERS/via SNO Sites/Ken Cedeno
U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 30, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

President Donald Trump’s overall job performance in September was 43%, with 57% disapproval, according to a Marquette Law School national survey released Oct. 1. Between Sept. 15 and 24, 1,043 adults were interviewed. The margin of error was 3.3 percentage points.

Trump’s approval rating has continually declined in small increments since he was sworn into office. In January 2024, 48% approved of the president and 52% disapproved. According to the law poll survey, approval of Trump varies across issues; the highest rating being 55% approval of his handling of border security and 53% approval of his response to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The president’s lowest approval rating was 28% for handling information about Jeffrey Epstein, the late American financier and child sex offender. Approval of Trump’s dealing with inflation and the cost living is slightly higher, at 29%.

Trump’s job performance received net negative approval ratings on every issue except for border security and his response to the assassination of Kirk. According to the survey, Americans disapprove of how Trump handles immigration, the economy, global wars, tariffs and a number of other issues. His net approval ranged from +10 percentage points to -44 percentage points.

Variation among Republicans and Independents can lead to a variety of approval across issues. Among all adults surveyed, approval ranged from 28% to 55%, but among Republicans the range was from 46% to 89%. Independents and Democrats varied less than Republicans; ranging from 14% to 46% approval for the former and 5% to 23% for the latter.

Overall Republican approval, 81%, remains strong for Trump, though that number is eight percentage points lower than it was in January. Democrats’ approval declined one point since January, to 8%.

The results of the survey come amidst a partial shutdown of the government after Congress failed to reach an agreement on the federal spending plan. It’s the first since the longest shutdown in U.S. history in 2018, which took place for 35 days while Trump was in office due to objections over funding the border wall.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with approval rating
The Marquette University Law School Poll released new data today for their latest poll regarding the upcoming Wisconsin primaries. The poll, conducted June 13-17, sheds light on where voters around the state stand in the months leading up to the primaries, which are set to take place on Tuesday, Aug. 14.  Photos via Marquette Wire stock photos.
New numbers released from Marquette Law School Poll
Scott Walker's approval rating dropped, according to latest Marquette Law School Poll
Scott Walker's approval rating dropped, according to latest Marquette Law School Poll
Also tagged with government shutdown
Trump's wall proposal highlights the need for increased opportunities for the Hispanic community.
BEG: Trump's border wall calls for increased Hispanic outreach
HARTE: Government shutdown negatively impacts universities
HARTE: Government shutdown negatively impacts universities
Students stand in front of the Lincoln Memorial during their Les Aspen experience. Photo courtesy of Lily Dysart.
Government shutdown affects Les Aspin internship program
Photo courtesy of Caroline Campbell
Shutdown a lesson in stalled government for Les Aspin students
Also tagged with immigration
Faculty expressed a variety of concerns in a panel-style event.
Concerns for global Marquette community voiced at Spring 2025 Faculty Forum
Dozens of students were in attendance for the presentation.
Soup with Substance: Louise Cainkar talks U.S. immigration policy changes, Project 2025
Marquette has a small group that is assessing which orders are going to impact the campus. Marquette Wire stock photo.
What to know about how Trump's executive orders could impact Marquette
During his Jan. 20 inauguration ceremony, Trump declared that “the Golden Age of America” had begun. Photo courtesy of Free Malaysia Today.
Trump tests presidential power in first week
About the Contributor
Mia Thurow
Mia Thurow, Executive News Editor
Mia Thurow is a junior from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, majoring in Journalism with minors in Spanish and Sports Communication and a concentration in Communication Leadership. She is the Executive News Editor for the 2025-2026 school year after serving in the role for 2024-2025. Mia is passionate about investigative and human interest storytelling, advancing media literacy and creating a more representative media landscape. In her free time, she enjoys cheering on her favorite sports teams, exploring different cities and hiking.