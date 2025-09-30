Mischa Candinas brings his top-ranked swing to Marquette

Mischa Candinas couldn’t join Marquette’s golf team last season because his final grades transcript wouldn’t arrive until October 2024, so he spent the year with the Swiss national team.

“I’m not even sure if I would have gotten my eligibility last year,” Candinas said. “I said, ‘I’m going to take my time back home, practice a bit more and make myself ready for college.’ With the national team, I had a lot of opportunities to travel to tournaments back in Europe, so it kind of worked out pretty well for me.”

“Pretty well” is putting it lightly.

In his gap year before becoming a Golden Eagle this fall, Candinas was the medalist at both the Swiss Golf National Championship and the Swiss U-25 Championship, which helped propel him to being the top-ranked Swiss U-25 golfer.

En route to his victory in the U-25 Championship, Candinas broke the course record, which he already owned, shooting a 9-under 63 in the first round of the tournament. He also now holds the course’s 36 and 54 hole scoring record.

The Geroldswil, Switzerland native said his gap year helped prepare him for what college in the U.S. would look like.

“Traveling with a team and a coach is very similar back home to what it is now,” Candinas said. “I was in that environment where I’m traveling and I’m not having my parents by my side anymore.”

When it came to recruiting, Candinas had to go through an agency to reach out to teams in America. Of the coaches who ended up talking to him, Marquette stood out, invited him to campus, and Marquette head coach Steve Bailey went to watch him in Switzerland.

“What really stood out is his ability to be a team player, and he’s fit in with our culture,” Bailey said. “It’s such a big part of strengthening our locker room and he’s going above and beyond to help us grow.”

Since becoming a Golden Eagle, Candinas has been the individual leader for both of Marquette’s events this season. He posted a four-over-par finish across three rounds at the Gopher Invitational at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Maple Plain, Minnesota, where he finished tied-for-20th overall in his collegiate debut.

He followed that performance up with another four-over-par three-round finish at the Invitational at The Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tennessee. Candinas finished tied for 26th at the course where Tiger Woods won his lone collegiate event.

Bailey believes Candinas’ consistency comes from not only his swing, but his character on the course.

“I think one of the intangibles that makes the good great is his demeanor and how he approaches the game and how he handles things,” Bailey said. “I don’t think that I know of anyone that’s been better [with demeanor] that I’ve coached, he just doesn’t show a lot of emotion.”

Candinas said he learned through experience to develop his ice cold charisma.

“I had a few tough seasons when I was 15 and 16 years old,” Candinas said. “I used to get really mad when I was younger and I just kind of realized there’s no point. I realized that I’m actually playing better when I’m staying calm.

“I used to get nervous when I’m playing well, so I try to keep my emotional level very stable. Even if I’m playing well or bad, it kind of helps me stay in the moment. I’m trying to stay as calm as possible if I’m hitting good or bad shots.”

Candinas had no problem getting used to the team scoring structure that collegiate golf follows.

“You’re not just playing for your own score,” Candinas said. “Even if you post a bad round, if you play well in the second round, it’s going to count for the team. I really like that aspect of collegiate golf because you’ve never really lost, you can always make a step for the team.”

Following Marquette’s finish at the Windon Memorial Classic, Candinas will have his demeanor challenged at a Major Championship golf course, when he will play in his first Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills from Oct. 5-7.

“It’s an awesome course,” Candinas said. “Being able to play a Major Championship course on a regular basis, and one like that, it’s probably my favorite course I’ve ever played. It’s a tough test, your game has to be on point if you want to play well.”

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X.