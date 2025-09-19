Marquette students gather, pray to end political violence at campus peace vigil

Photo by Sahil Gupta The Sept. 17 vigil was designed to be an apolitical event.

Dozens of Marquette University community members gathered on the Central Mall outside of Lalumiere Hall on the evening of Sept. 17 for a peace vigil to stand against violence and promote peace worldwide.

The service came amidst a backdrop of several instances of political violence in recent months, including the recent assassination of popular conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Kirk, 31, who was shot dead while headlining an event at Utah Valley University on September 10.

The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson, faces multiple felony counts including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. Utah prosecutors have announced that they intend to seek the death penalty against Robinson.

The campus vigil was organized by the Marquette College Republicans; however, chair Elliot Sgrignuoli, a senior in the College of Arts & Sciences, said the event was designed to stand against violence and for peace.

“The goal of the event is to be apolitical; is to honor and remember the lives of all victims of political violence on both sides of the aisle,” Sgrignuoli said. “This is not intended to be a Charlie Kirk funeral.”

Nick Gross, a sophomore in the College of Communication, gave opening remarks.

“A lot of events have left many people feeling shocked, angry and even hopeless,” Gross said. “We see so much anger and division around us, and too often, not enough true conversation, respect or understanding.”

The mood was somber, yet reflective. The lights of glowing candles, reciting of Biblical verses and singing of gospel songs could not be missed from anywhere in the Central Mall.

The desire to see an end to violence was echoed by other attendees. Andrew Dobek, a junior in the College of Health Sciences, said he wants to see togetherness in an increasingly polarized environment.

“I came out tonight in support of unity and an end to violence in our world,” Dobek said.

Marquette is not the first university to host a vigil. Local chapters of Turning Point USA, an organization founded by Charlie Kirk, held vigils and events that packed venues beyond capacity at the University of South Carolina and Arizona State University.

National leaders from both parties are navigating an increasingly hostile political environment in the aftermath of the Kirk assassination and other incidents, including the assassination of Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark this past June.

In April, a man allegedly set ablaze the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence while Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were asleep. President Donald Trump faced two assassination attempts during the 2024 election campaign, and nearly 9,500 threats or concerning statements were made against members of congress in 2024, according to data from the U.S. Capitol Police.

Former President Barack Obama, speaking at a fireside chat event in Pennsylvania on Sept. 16, emphasized the importance of being able to have spirited debate in a democratic society.

“There are no ifs, ands or buts about it,” Obama said. “The central premise of our democratic system is that we have to be able to disagree and have sometimes really contentious debates without resorting to violence.”

Similar sentiments were provided by Utah’s Republican governor, Spencer Cox. Following the Kirk assassination, Cox emerged as a leader of calls to turn down the temperature in American political discourse, specifically highlighting the danger that social media has when it comes to spreading violent rhetoric.

“Social media is a cancer on our society right now,” Cox said. “And I would encourage people to log off, turn off, touch grass, hug a family member, go out and do good in your community.”

Amidst these increasing tensions, Sgrignuoli said it is important to look to faith during uncertain times.

“We’re all at a religious institution,” Sgrignuoli said. “You’re here for a reason at [Marquette], so let’s use faith — something that everyone has some form of — to bring us together and move forward.”

This story was written by Sahil Gupta. He can be reached at [email protected].