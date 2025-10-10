Meet the candidates who have entered the 2026 Wisconsin gubernatorial race

Photo by REUTERS/via SNO Sites/Audrey Richardson Wisconsin Governor ​​​​Tony Evers​​​ attends a press conference after Microsoft’s Vice Chair and President Brad Smith announced a plan to spend $4 billion on an additional artificial intelligence data center, in Racine, Wisconsin, U.S., September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Audrey Richardson

Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election will take place in November 2026, and for the past few months, candidates have started to announce their campaigns.

“It will be a rock ‘em sock ‘em battle,” Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Poll, said.

As of October, the Republican candidates who have announced their campaigns include: U.S. Rep. Congressman Tom Tiffany, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and medical technician Andy Manske.

The Democratic candidates are Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, former head of Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Missy Hughes, Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Wisconsin State Sen. Kelda Roys, Brewers beer vendor Ryan Strnad, State Rep. Francesca Hong and former state lawmaker Brett Hulsey.

“It’s a long road ahead for them [the candidates] and for the voters, for them to introduce themselves and for us to get to know them,” Franklin said.

The primary election is on Aug. 11, 2026, followed by the general election on Nov. 3.

Here is what to know about the candidates. The Marquette Wire reached out to each candidate for this story.

Republican candidates

U.S. Rep. Congressman Tom Tiffany

Tiffany considers himself a farmer at heart, having grown up on a dairy farm in rural Wisconsin. He was a business owner and dam worker for 29 years before becoming a congressman. According to his website, his goal is to “make sure every Wisconsin family has the same shot at the American dream.”

He plans to lower the cost of housing, childcare and healthcare, improve the quality of education and repeal Gov. Evers’ 400-year tax increase.

Franklin said after waiting all summer for an announcement, Tiffany appears to be the “obvious frontrunner” because of his time in office and experience in congressional elections.

“It doesn’t look likely that we’d get another Republican entering the race now that Tiffany’s in,” Franklin said.

Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann

Schoemann is a conservative reformer, husband, father and a veteran of the National Guard, having served in Iraq.

On his website, he says he plans to fight for everyday people and prioritize a small government that puts citizens over bureaucrats.

Andrew Manske

The latest Republican candidate announced was 26-year-old “Andy” Manske, originally from Milwaukee. He is a medical service technician in the rural suburbs, and his campaign focuses on the working class.

Manske’s agenda titled “Platform Dream for Wisconsin,” includes property tax reform to provide more options for homeowners, downsizing government through the use of AI, fixing roads and infrastructure and creating more affordable housing.

His plan also details legalizing marijuana and keeping abortion legal in Wisconsin.

Democratic candidates

David Crowley

Crowley grew up in the 53206-zip code of Milwaukee — one of the most impoverished communities in Milwaukee — but overcame his struggles through Urban Underground, a leadership program which introduced him to public service.

Crowley’s plan as governor is to create jobs, improve wages and prioritize accessible childcare to build a future for Wisconsin’s middle class.

Missy Hughes

Hughes’ campaign utilizes the fact that she is not a politician. Hughes worked as an executive at the dairy company Organic Valley for 17 years. She helped Organic Valley grow its sales to $1 billion. She also led Wisconsin’s Economic Development Corp. under Gov. Tony Evers.

From her experience, Hughes’ focus is about developing a prospering economy in Wisconsin.

“As governor, I’ll create a main street economy that includes you and works for you,” Hughes said in her announcement video.

Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez

Rodriguez was born in Milwaukee and raised in Brookfield, WI. After having worked alongside Evers, she is now running to take his place. She bases her campaign off of her work with Evers to “deliver results and stand up for the people of Wisconsin,” her website says.

Rodriguez says she wants to build a Wisconsin where no one has to choose between which basic necessities they can afford.

Kelda Roys

Roys is a Marshfield, WI. native, a small business owner, attorney and women’s rights activist who represents the 26th district of Madison. The foundation of her campaign focuses on the work she has done as senator and how she will continue to be a pro-choice activist, will look out for small businesses, hold billionaires accountable and stand up for the working class.

The first priority listed on her website is “standing up to the Trump administration.” Others include creating more economic opportunities, affordable housing and lowering healthcare costs.

Francesca Hong

State representative, single mother, restaurant worker and chef Hong is adding more to her plate by running for governor. The Madison native is the daughter of immigrants and plans to fight for families like hers.

Hong’s website says, “Fran has a vision: a better Wisconsin is possible, we all play a role in building it, and any argument that we need to accept less is bullsh*t.”

Ryan Strnad

Milwaukee Brewers beer vendor Ryan Strnad is running for governor.

“I feel obligated to lead our state,” Strnad said in a one-on-one interview with WSAW-TV Sept. 25. “What I’ve done in the lobbying industry over at my Brewers job of sticking up for the in-seat beer vendors, that I can really apply that to becoming an effective leader in the state of Wisconsin.”

Strnad, a Muskego, WI. resident, said he wants to improve the working class, act as a pro-choice leader, back the police and keep the health administration on a “tight leash,” according to his website.

Strnad told the Marquette Wire he’d also push for “the annual Marquette vs. Wisconsin basketball game to be played in American Family Field.”

Brett Hulsey

Former state Rep. Hulsey’s campaign focuses on Wisconsin’s environment and civil rights. In a press release from Sept. 28, Hulsey announced his “Clean Jobs and Energy Plan,” which focuses on energy conservation and his own experiences with clean solutions.

“I am running for governor to make Wisconsin better for my family and yours. My grandkids and yours deserve the best schools, roads and clean lakes and beaches,” Hulsey said in his campaign announcement.

Other candidates unannounced; new law poll to come out at end of the month

As the primary date approaches, the current candidate list could change. In a bloated gubernatorial race, it’s going to be a battle to the finish line.

The next Marquette Law Poll will be on candidate name recognition. The results will be posted on Oct. 29.

This story was written by Maeve Heeney. She can be reached at [email protected].