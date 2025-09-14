Marquette starts hot, stays hot in sweep over Milwaukee

Five points.

That’s how long it took Marquette volleyball to force a timeout from Milwaukee in Sunday’s crosstown matchup at the Al McGuire Center.

From the opening serve, the Golden Eagles (5-2) still had their momentum after last night’s sweep and kept it all afternoon to bring out the brooms for a second day in a row, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19. They led the way in kills (45-35), assists (41-32), digs (50-40), service aces (6-4) and blocks (4-2).

Natalie Ring kept hitting with her usual dominance, posting 17 kills on a .405 hitting percentage. Elena Radeff also had seven. First-year setter Isabela Haggard led with 31 assists, falling one dig short of a double-double. Libero Adriana Studer dug the ball 15 times.

After calling timeout down 5-0, the Panthers used their second and final one of the first set when trailing 11-3, before the Golden Eagles kept chugging to win the frame by eight points. Marquette hit .438 as a team, while Milwaukee hit .189.

While the second was not as dominant from the jump — the Golden Eagles called the first timeout of the set after the Panthers went on a 3-0 run — they eventually rode a 6-0 run to their five-point victory. Milwaukee fought off three frame points, but it wasn’t enough to do any more than make the blue & gold think.

It was a similar story in the third, as Marquette used a 3-0 run to open a small gap, 12-8, and another 4-0 run to put any chance of a comeback out-of-reach and make it 17-9 before finishing the sweep.

Now Marquette turns its sights to half-a-mile away to Fiserv Forum for the annual in-state rivalry against No. 6 Wisconsin, which is back downtown for the second time ever.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.