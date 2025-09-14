The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette starts hot, stays hot in sweep over Milwaukee

Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorSeptember 14, 2025
Photo by Marquette athletics
Marquette now leads the all-time matchup against Milwaukee 16-6.

Five points.

That’s how long it took Marquette volleyball to force a timeout from Milwaukee in Sunday’s crosstown matchup at the Al McGuire Center.

From the opening serve, the Golden Eagles (5-2) still had their momentum after last night’s sweep and kept it all afternoon to bring out the brooms for a second day in a row, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19. They led the way in kills (45-35), assists (41-32), digs (50-40), service aces (6-4) and blocks (4-2).

Natalie Ring kept hitting with her usual dominance, posting 17 kills on a .405 hitting percentage. Elena Radeff also had seven. First-year setter Isabela Haggard led with 31 assists, falling one dig short of a double-double. Libero Adriana Studer dug the ball 15 times.

After calling timeout down 5-0, the Panthers used their second and final one of the first set when trailing 11-3, before the Golden Eagles kept chugging to win the frame by eight points. Marquette hit .438 as a team, while Milwaukee hit .189.

While the second was not as dominant from the jump — the Golden Eagles called the first timeout of the set after the Panthers went on a 3-0 run — they eventually rode a 6-0 run to their five-point victory. Milwaukee fought off three frame points, but it wasn’t enough to do any more than make the blue & gold think.

It was a similar story in the third, as Marquette used a 3-0 run to open a small gap, 12-8, and another 4-0 run to put any chance of a comeback out-of-reach and make it 17-9 before finishing the sweep.

Now Marquette turns its sights to half-a-mile away to Fiserv Forum for the annual in-state rivalry against No. 6 Wisconsin, which is back downtown for the second time ever.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

