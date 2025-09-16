Minnesota-based Bebe Zito opens in the 3rd St Market Hall

Bebo Zito has three locations in Minnesota, but this is their first location in Wisconsin. (Photo courtesy of Bebo Zito)

After a few months of preparation, Milwaukee is getting the first taste of one of Minnesota’s best ice cream joints.

Over Labor Day weekend, ice cream chain Bebe Zito had its grand opening in the South Hall of Milwaukee’s 3rd St. Market Hall, marking the chain’s first location outside of Minnesota.

Bebe Zito’s residence in the 3rd St. Market Hall opened in the space that originally belonged to Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard & Burgers and Mid-Way Bakery. The business adopted the space after the two other businesses’ closure in June.

The menu at the Milwaukee location is still forming, consisting of a few burgers, a chicken tender basket, dirty sodas and an array of different ice cream concoctions. Bebe Zito plans on expanding the menu as it settles into the space.

In an email, a Bebe Zito spokesperson said it will start adding new menu items on Sept. 20 and will continue to do so incrementally until it reaches the full menu that is available on the 3rd St Market Hall website.

Bebe Zito, founded by Ben Spangler and Gabriella Grant, prides itself on handmade and quality production, churning out unique ice cream flavors in small batches to ensure every customer has a satisfactory experience.

The dedication to its craft doesn’t go unnoticed either, as Bebe Zito has received rave reviews and awards for its work. It’s even appeared on Food Network, on which its Tres Leche Strawberry Snickerdoodle flavor received a “perfect 10” from John Harrison, the creator of cookies and cream ice cream.

With creative flavors like Strawberry Fields 4 Ever (a strawberry ice cream with rhubarb, raspberry jam and cream cheese) and The Parent Trap (a sweet cream and salted doce de leite base with Oreo and peanut butter), customers are sure to find something new to try in their visit.

But ice cream isn’t all Bebe Zito does. The business puts a unique spin on what customers may expect from an ice cream and burger joint, offering a variety of different burger and chicken options.

Its current menu includes a Birria Burger (a beef and bacon patty with braised beef, American cheese, tosada, cilantro, onions, lettuce and special sauce) and a Honey Butter Chicken Tendies basket (chicken tenders glazed with honey butter with a side of fries, toast, coleslaw and special sauce).

Picky eaters, don’t fret, because Bebe Zito also has options for those who may not be as adventurous. The Bebe Burger (beef and bacon patty with American cheese, special sauce, Grandma Connie’s pickles and lettuce) is a perfect choice for those who just want that classic burger taste.

During my visit to Bebe Zito, I was shocked to see the transformation of the space. While still a work in progress, marked with the many “coming soon” signs surrounding the area, it still managed to make the space its own.

My first impression was how cute the branding was. The main mascot for Bebe Zito is a cherub-like baby covered head to toe in tattoos, a fitting way to demonstrate its cutting-edge creativity and the sweet nature of its products.

Despite its smaller menu, the options it had were diverse and had something to satisfy every craving.

I decided to keep it simple. I ordered a Bebe Burger with fries and a side of the special sauce, and to quench my thirst, I got a Coke Float (a Coca-Cola mixed with creamer and coconut). As an avid burger connoisseur and dirty soda lover, this seemed like the perfect comfort meal to round out my long day of classes.

And, of course, I also had to finish off my meal with a scoop of Parent Trap.

The burger was flavorful, a paper-thin smashburger complemented with a pickle in every bite and a tangy sauce that created an additional flavor explosion. Not usually being a “special sauce” lover at other restaurants, I was surprised to find myself consistently dipping my fries in the sauce.

As for the Coke Float, it was perfect for a dirty soda. It was creamy with a twist of coconut, a combination that paired perfectly with the taste of the ice-cold Coca-Cola.

The ice cream had to be my favorite part of the entire experience, marking a sweet ending to a delicious meal. The silky smooth base with ribbons of peanut butter and ample amounts of Oreo pieces made every bite tasty. It was the perfect flavor for a peanut butter and chocolate superfan like myself, and with each bite, I wished I had gotten two scoops.

Bebe Zito offers customers an array of delicious cuisine to try. It’s a place to experiment with different flavor combinations and try something new.

To learn more about Bebe Zito, follow the business on Instagram, @bebe.zito, and Facebook, Bebe Zito Ice Cream and Burgers, or check out its website.

This article was written by Elise Emery. She can be reached at [email protected].