Where can Marquette University students get discounts, use MarquetteCASH in Milwaukee?

The bad news: life as a college student can be expensive. The good news: various restaurants and venues in the Milwaukee area provide discounts with a valid student ID.

Whether it’s receiving a discount or using MarquetteCASH, going out doesn’t always have to come at a high cost. Here are some budget-friendly places where Marquette University students can have fun in the city.

MarquetteCASH

Various locations on campus accept MarquetteCASH, a cashless payment method stored on Marquette ID cards.

Maki Yaki and Cousins Subs, both located on Wisconsin Avenue, accept the currency as payment. Taco Pros, a restaurant on Wells Street, also accepts MarquetteCASH.

Sendik’s Fresh2GO, located at 824 N 16th St, which is the closest location for students to buy groceries on campus, also accepts MarquetteCASH as a payment.

For more information about this payment method, visit the official MarquetteCard website.

Sporting events

Milwaukee is home to the Bucks, Brewers and Admirals, all of which provide discounted tickets for college students in the area.

Every weekday game, students can purchase terrace-level Brewers tickets for $10. Select loge locations are available for $15. Tickets normally range from $20 – $70 but can reach as much as $120 depending on the opposing team.

College Night at American Family Field is on Sept. 18 against the Los Angeles Angels. Those who purchase student tickets will receive a $15 concession credit.

With basketball season around the corner, the Bucks’ Student Rush program offers exclusive ticket deals on game days. Students can sign up with a university email address and receive a link to buy discounted tickets the day of any home game. The ticket prices can vary based on the opponent and popularity of the game.

The Milwaukee Admirals have weekly student nights on Fridays, where college and high school students can purchase $13 tickets and receive a voucher for a free slice of Ian’s Pizza. The voucher is redeemable at select Milwaukee Ian’s locations, including East Side, Downtown and Tosa.

Entertainment

Off Marquette’s campus, students have an opportunity to explore the city’s culture and entertainment options at a discount.

The Marcus Performing Arts Center offers a variety of shows, including Broadway musicals, concerts and comedy performances. Students can purchase tickets for $24 plus tax.

Broadway shows at the performing arts center vary in availability; therefore, any student discount opportunities will be posted on the official Instagram page two weeks prior to opening.

Discovery World, a lakefront science museum, offers $19 student tickets with a valid ID. Adult tickets normally cost $25.

Similarly, the Milwaukee Art Museum has student tickets available to purchase for $20, $7 off a regular adult ticket.

Dining options

The Union Sports Annex has food available to students with a meal plan, as well as $2 bowling games on Tuesdays and $1 games on Thursdays. Students with a meal plan can use two swipes per week to eat at the Annex, or they can use MarquetteCASH to purchase meals and appetizers.

In Downtown Milwaukee, AJ Bombers is a restaurant and bar that has an exclusive weekday student special. For $9.99, students can get a burger, fries or tots and a drink when they show a college ID. The restaurant will be closing before the end of the year.

Miss Katie’s Diner, located just off Marquette’s campus on West Clybourn, offers Marquette Dinner Specials and also accepts MarquetteCASH as payment.

Digital deals

Several online stores have exclusive offers and discounts for college students.

Adidas, for example, offers 30% off full price and free shipping when shopping online. Sign up through UNiDAYS with a student email to receive this offer.

Online streaming services also offer discounted rates when signing up with a student email.

Students can purchase a Spotify student subscription for just $5.99/month and get Hulu (with ads) at the same time. Peacock offers a $2.99/month subscription for students who sign up using their school email.

Students who use Amtrak to travel can receive 15% off ticket prices on select routes. A valid student ID is required for purchase. A trip from Milwaukee to Chicago typically costs under $40, with some as low as $23 depending on departure time.

For more online discounts, visit Student Beans, an online platform that lists all available student deals across multiple stores.

This story was written by Lilly Peacock. She can be reached at [email protected].