Eyes on the future: Biological Sciences strives to foster collaborative research, teaching

Photo by Clay Ellis-Escobar Students in the biological sciences department work on cutting-edge research in the Wehr Life Sciences building.

Marquette University included a BioDiscovery district in their 2017 $600 million campus master plan. In 2025, it’s the only capital project in the plan that hasn’t been completed.

In an August interview with the Marquette Wire, University President Kimo Ah Yun said he hopes to create a definite plan this academic year.

But in the meantime, students and faculty in the biological sciences department will have to work with the equipment and facilities currently available.

Faculty cite outdated equipment, a lack of air conditioning and inefficient teaching space as some issues that impair their ability to conduct labs and classes.

Students work on new research in Wehr Life Sciences

In the Wehr Life Sciences building, Marquette students are often working to make novel scientific discoveries, but some faculty are unsure if the building can keep up with the demand for what’s inside.

Wehr Life Sciences houses two types of laboratories, said Martin St. Maurice, professor and chair of the Department of Biological Sciences. The upstairs labs serve as research spaces for graduate students while the labs on the first floor are designed to accommodate larger classes.

Students in the biological sciences department aren’t just doing step-by-step labs, St. Maurice said, they’re working on “cutting-edge” research. He said students find their passion through the process of scientific discovery.

“I think that’s so critical to our mission,” St. Maurice said.

Take, for example, a cell biology lab class that focuses on generating yeast strains and conducting research experiments and analysis on their results.

Emily Sontag, assistant professor in the biological sciences department, teaches the class and said her upper-level students are doing hands-on work that has never been seen before.

“This is a totally new discovery,” she said.

Sontag’s students also focus on writing about their research to prepare for future scenarios in the workplace.

Overall, the Wehr Life Sciences building is successful in preparing students for the future and offers adequate resources, St. Maurice said. But, he added, the Department of Biological Sciences is always thinking about both limitations and potential for the future.

Lack of equipment, outdated features can limit students

Sontag’s lab has enough state-of-the-art microscopes for a full class of students. Not all biological sciences professors are so fortunate.

Sukanya Lodh, teaching associate professor, instructs an introductory lab class. She teaches more students than professors who teach upper-level and graduate labs but doesn’t always feel she has the ideal space or budget to do so.

Lodh’s classroom is split — literally — by a wall, meaning she has to constantly walk back and forth during class sessions to check on the 16 students in each separate room. She joked that she loses weight during the semester from all the steps she takes during class.

Also, Lodh said, it’s hard to provide proper equipment, like microscopes, with the budget the department is given. She said not all students get to work with their own equipment during class, and if something breaks, money goes toward fixing it instead of buying new instruments.

“Having a better space and better budget for the lab courses are really important, because students will take that experience wherever they are going,” Lodh said.

St. Maurice said introductory lab classes like Lodh’s don’t need the highest-grade equipment, but it would be ideal if they had it.

Sontag also mentioned a lack of air conditioning in the labs. While some general building concerns may seem trivial from an outsider’s perspective, St. Maurice said, temperature control issues can affect experiments’ results.

Biological sciences department strives for integration

St. Maurice said the biological sciences department is physically limited by a split between the upstairs research labs and the downstairs teaching labs. He said some faculty want these spaces to be more integrated.

Faculty already do a lot on their own to blend the research and teaching work, St. Maurice said, but the Wehr Life Sciences building and its layout present certain limitations.

“A building or district that brings a more integrated approach between teaching and research benefits everybody,” St. Maurice said. “It brings the research much more directly into the lab space for the students that are taking the class.”

St. Maurice’s vision for a collaborative space includes cross-discipline integration, where students studying topics like ecology and biology can come together to discuss their findings. But, he said, this space would have to come with thoughtful consideration.

“If we build a building that is primarily dedicated to innovative teaching, I think that’s tremendous,” St. Maurice said. “But if it comes at the cost of creating a space where cutting edge research can be happening at the same time, then we’re sort of cutting off one hand to strengthen the other.”

BioDiscovery district has been proposed in the past

Some majors in the College of Arts & Sciences include biological sciences, chemistry and physics, and Wehr Life Sciences is one of three buildings where science courses are taught. The proposed BioDiscovery District would serve departments in all three.

But the project can’t be presented to the Board of Trustees until funding sources are solidified, University Spokesperson Kevin Conway said in a statement. Moving forward, Ah Yun said the university might need to start thinking about the district differently.

“We’ve been talking about BioDiscovery or a science district. As I get further into that, it’s clear that we need to start thinking about this in smaller chunks and figure out what the most important chunk is that we need to go after first,” Ah Yun said in February.

St. Maurice said there have been rounds of conversations between different science departments, as well as acknowledgement from university administration that such a building is a priority. However, he’s still waiting for a real, final vision to emerge.

“It’s a complicated process, but it’s one that should involve conversation across levels to develop the vision that is going to best support student success and research success,” St. Maurice said.

Until then, faculty in the sciences will have to wait.

This story was written by Mia Thurow. She can be reached at [email protected].

This story was updated to correct a professor’s job title.