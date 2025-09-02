Men’s soccer players turn to semi-professional teams to stay game-ready during the summer

Preseason, fall play, spring training, repeat. During the school year, there are no days off for a Marquette men’s soccer player.

Then what about the summer?

With Marquette’s program only having a two-week preseason beginning in early August, players must utilize the majority of the summer break to stay conditioned.

“They have to come back as ready as they can, and be as physically sharp as they can,” head coach David Korn said. “There’s also a balance that they’re refreshed energy wise, because it’s a long fall.”

Since most college players have aged out of eligibility for youth clubs, they target summer leagues as the chosen method for staying fit.

Enter the USL-2: ‘the leader of pre-professional soccer in North America.’

In the U.S. soccer pyramid, USL-2 sits below MLS or USL-1 and USL Championship, since they are not considered professional, but above the NCAA.

Over 10 Golden Eagles played in the league all over the country this summer.

In Arizona, graduate midfielder Justin Milovanov won most valuable player award for FC Tucson. While in Illinois, Antonio Costabile made the Central Conference Team of the Year for his team Sueno FC.

The majority of the squad joined RKC Third Coast: sophomore defender Jack Wandschneider and midfielder Hudson Torrez, junior defender Ryan Amond and midfielder Nico Pendleton and senior midfielder Gabe Anguil.

With all but one of the five being Wisconsin natives, it made the Third Coast’s Racine location ideal.

“Guys can live on campus, they can use our weight room, they can be around friends and family or stay in an apartment,” Korn said. “But then they’re playing with high-level players, so those kind of opportunities and partnerships are really important.”

Wandschneider rose from the Academy to the first team this summer, starting in seven games. Anguil was connected from Marquette’s former coach Sean Hughes. After taking a year off, he returned this summer.

“It was as great as I remembered,” Anguil said. “A lot of good guys on the team, traveling with them and creating new friendships for the summer.”

USL-2 draws many high-level players, especially D1 athletes, to keep themselves conditioned. RKC showcased players from other schools like Creighton, UW-Milwaukee and Northwestern.

The team finished third in the Heartland division, with only a four-point differential from the teams tied for first.

More than anything, the draw to a summer league like USL-2 is the opportunity to balance the sport and living a normal life. Players can stay in shape, but still enjoy the game. In some ways, it’s the best of both worlds.

“I think it’s very important to play summer league,” Anguil said. “It’s definitely more relaxed and you can enjoy it a little bit more.”

On July 13, RKC played its final match of the season and ended on a 3-1 victory.

A little over a month later, on Aug. 21st, Marquette made its season debut.

That may seem like a quick turnaround from burgundy to blue and gold, but it’s all part of the game.

“Summer’s a time where people relax, and as an athlete, it’s not how it works for us,” Wandschneider said. “It’s kind of a full time job.”

Well, this rep of the job is back in office for the fall, clocked in and ready for business.

This article was written by Sofie Hanrahan. She can be reached @[email protected] or on X @SofieHanrahanMU.