The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Shorthanded men’s soccer draws Bradley in scoreless season opener

Byline photo of Sofie Hanrahan
Sofie Hanrahan, Sports ReporterAugust 22, 2025
Photo by Marquette athletics
Marquette men’s soccer drew Bradley 0-0 in its season-opener.

Entering Valley Fields Thursday night, it was hard not to wonder if the scene had been curated out of a soccer fan’s dream.

Not a cloud in sight, stands jam-packed with eager fans, hot dogs grilling and Marquette men’s soccer ready to begin its 2025 campaign against Bradley.

The dream started to fade, at least for Marquette fans, when graduate midfielder Justin Milovanov was given a red card for a questionable slide tackle in the 11th minute. Down to 10 men for the final 79, the Golden Eagles (0-0-1) refused to let this game turn into a total nightmare as it fought for a draw vs. the Braves (0-0-1) in the season opener.

“To see the group come together and celebrate moments in a match, those things were positive,” Marquette head coach David Korn said. “I wish it hadn’t come from being down a man, but it was awesome to see the fight they had.”

Unparted Red Sea

Bradley threatened Marquette’s backline with two shots in the first 10 minutes of play. The Braves continued to keep the goal under fire throughout the first 45, totaling six shots.

On the other half of the pitch, it was a stark difference. Only one shot was taken by the Golden Eagles, despite having four corners.

The second half improved on opportunities, including junior midfielder Gabriel Miranda’s concurrent shots in the 73rd minute, but still with no fruition.

The Golden Eagles had eight total corner kicks in the 90, all to no avail, and were outshot 11-6 on the night.

The Group That Keeps on Giving

Despite only having 10 players on the field for almost all of the match, Marquette did not cease to showcase a deep roster of talent.

“Truthfully the last few nights trying to figure out who the line is going to be, it’s difficult,” Korn said. “We have multiple players who can play in goal, multiple players that could have played in the backline, midfield.”

Two first-years started the match: defender Andreas Fotland and forward Bryce Richards. Many transfers also saw playing time including senior midfielder Mateo Stoka and graduate forward Bence Molnar.

Heavy substitutions — often 3-5 at a time — were made throughout the match to keep momentum barreling.

“It’s a good thing that we have competition, and tonight it showed the quality that we had in terms of depth because we physically needed that,” Korn said.

Up Next

The Golden Eagles end their two-game opening weekend Sunday against North Florida. First kick is scheduled for 1 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Sofie Hanrahan. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @SofieHanrahanMU.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Head Coach David Korn
Marquette men's soccer finished 6-7-4 in the first year of the David Korn era (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
SEASON RECAP: A year of growth and experience
The Golden Eagles have added a defender and forward to MU class of 2029. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette men's soccer signs two class of 2029 recruits
Marquette men’s soccer was shutout for the seventh time Saturday night at Valley Fields. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Men's soccer blanked 3-0 by Akron
Also tagged with Justin Milovanov
Mitar Mitrovic (right) and Justin Milovanov (left) both rank inside the top three goal scorers for Marquette men's soccer. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Meet the trio of players that are fueling Marquette men's soccer's offense
First-year goalkeeper Cameron Simpson pitched a clean sheet in his first collegiate start Thursday night against Edgewood.(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Simpson earns first career clean sheet as men's soccer tops Edgewood 1-0
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Men's soccer remains undefeated with 1-0 road victory over Yale
About the Contributor
Sofie Hanrahan
Sofie Hanrahan, Sports Reporter
Sofie Hanrahan is a first-year from Naperville, Illinois joining the Wire as a sports reporter for the 2023-2024 school year. She is studying digital media and film and media studies. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys watching soccer and movies. Sofie is looking forward to developing her writing skills and making connections in the sports community.