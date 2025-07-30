The student news site of Marquette University

Off-duty MUPD officer dies from cardiac event

Scott Metz worked at the university for almost 20 years, earning two awards in 2023.
Sahil Gupta, News ReporterJuly 30, 2025246 Views
Scott Metz accepts an award from MUPD Chief Edith Hudson. Photo courtesy of Marquette Today.

Scott Metz, a Marquette University Police Department off-duty officer, died from a cardiac event July 26.

According to a message from the university, Metz experienced the cardiac event while participating in a mountain bike race.

Metz worked at the university since 2006, when he began in the then-Department of Public Safety. In 2023, he received the MUPD Distinguished Service Award and the Life-Saving Award.

MUPD Chief Edith Hudson said Metz will be remembered as a wonderful teammate with a passion for teaching others in the police mountain bike community.

“He was known and respected by many, and his positive impact on the profession will be felt for many years,” Hudson said in the university message.

Metz is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

A public visitation will be held Aug. 1 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Max A. Sass & Sons in Franklin, Wisconsin. A full obituary for Metz is available online.

This story was written by Sahil Gupta. He can be reached at [email protected]

Sahil Gupta
Sahil Gupta, News Reporter
Sahil Gupta is a first-year from Elm Grove, Wisconsin majoring in Journalism. He is a news reporter for the Marquette Wire for the 2024-2025 school year. In his free time, Sahil enjoys cooking food, exploring Milwaukee and listening to Taylor Swift. As a news reporter, Sahil is eager to raise civic awareness through political coverage and share stories of Golden Eagles doing extraordinary things.