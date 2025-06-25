Sahil’s summer packing tips

Photo by REUTERS/via SNO Sites/Eduardo Munoz A plane taxis on the tarmac after an air traffic control outage, bringing flights to a standstill at Newark International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., May 11, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

With the summer travel season upon us, now is an important time to familiarize ourselves with the newest rules and regulations as we get ready to take the skies.

Real ID’s

The Real ID Act was passed in the aftermath of the September 11th terrorist attacks in 2001. Now, nearly twenty years after the law was passed, the policy has taken effect. All passengers boarding domestic US flights are now required to have an enhanced form of photo identification. You can visit your local Department of Motor Vehicles to obtain a valid Real ID. If you are unable to obtain a Real ID, other acceptable documents include a valid US passport or passport card, along with cards from trusted traveler programs such as TSA Pre-Check or Global Entry.

Bags, bags, bags

Southwest Airlines recently ended its long standing “bags fly free” policy, bringing an end to the era of free checked luggage. Checking one bag can cost between $35 and $40 with a second piece of checked luggage usually being around $10 more on most US carriers.

While avoiding checked luggage is not always possible, it is worth noting that many US airlines, aside from budget carriers such as Spirit, Frontier and Allegiant, offer one free piece of carry-on luggage per passenger. US carriers also tend to allow larger carry-on luggage than their overseas counterparts.

If you have access to laundry services while on your trip, or your trip is short in length, consider avoiding the checked luggage and opt for a larger carry on. It will save you both money and time when you arrive at your destination, as sometimes it can take up to thirty minutes for checked luggage to make its way to baggage claim, especially at larger airports. Packing cubes can also help you maximize space within your suitcase for both carry-ons and larger bags.

If possible, consider putting tracking devices such as Tiles or Apple AirTags in your checked luggage. The trackers can be a lifesaver in the event of lost bags. The airlines don’t have very reliable methods of tracking the thousands of bags that they handle every day.

It is also important to consider what to pack in your carry-on baggage. In today’s era of travel, delays and cancellations are a common occurrence, especially on domestic routes. I do not recommend putting essential items such as medications, important documents, and electronic devices in checked luggage (most airlines don’t allow devices with certain batteries in checked luggage due to the risk of fires). You will oftentimes not receive your checked luggage in the event of a cancellation. Airlines will usually put your luggage on the next flight to your final destination. Always make sure to carry all essential items with you onto the aircraft.

Breathe

There have been a lot of aviation mishaps in the last few months. That combined with all of the additional red tape can make flying stressful. It is important to remember that flying is still statistically the safest method of travel, with statistics showing that flying is even safer than traveling as a pedestrian. Just breathe! Chances are things are going to be perfectly fine. Happy flying!